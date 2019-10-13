Huntington Habitat for Humanity awarded tax credits
HUNTINGTON — Huntington Area Habitat for Humanity was awarded $34,250 in tax credits in September from the West Virginia Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP), according to Dayna Carter, resource development manager for the organization.
Carter says businesses or individuals who contribute to an NIP organization are eligible to receive 50% of the contributed amount in the form of West Virginia state tax credits.
“While a portion of NIP tax credits have been distributed already, HAHFH still has more than $29,000 remaining,” Carter said. “Eligible contributions must be a minimum of $500, and can be in the form of cash, personal property, real estate, stock or in-kind professional services.”
In return for a qualifying donation, the donor will receive a West Virginia NIP tax credit voucher that may be used to reduce state income tax liability in corporate net income tax or personal income tax, according to Carter.
In order to apply the tax credit voucher to 2019 taxes, the donation must be received by Dec. 31, 2019, but the donor has the option to use the credit over a five-year period beginning with the year that the donation was made, she explained.
“NIP credits cannot reduce total state liability by more than 50%, and all donations remain eligible for the Federal Charitable Contribution Deduction,” she said.
For more information on receiving state tax credits for a qualifying donation, contact Carter at 304-523-4822.
Coalfield Development gets $800,000 grant for SustainUWASHINGTON — Third District U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., recently announced a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Coalfield Development Corp. totaling $800,000 for the expansion of the SustainU clothing company.
SustainU is a clothing company owned by the Coalfield Development Corp., an organization dedicated to helping rebuild the Appalachian economy.
SustainU makes shirts out of recycled material and holds a license with Major League Baseball where the shirts are sold from kiosks in stadium gift shops.
“They are up to 12 employees now,” said Brandon Dennison, founder and CEO of Coalfield Development Corp. in Wayne. “The future looks very bright for SustainU.”
Miller said new manufacturing jobs will be created as a result of the expansion.
“Creating new jobs, diversifying our economy and growing small businesses is why you sent me to Washington,” she said. “I am happy to secure this funding that will benefit Southern West Virginia.”