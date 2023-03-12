CITCO Water expands with addition of National Road Utility Supply Inc.
HUNTINGTON — CITCO Water in Huntington announced the addition of National Road Utility Supply Inc. as the companies look ahead to the next phase of growth within the water works industry.
CITCO was founded in 1931 in Huntington. The organization has grown to employ over 100 people across West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Southern Ohio. The CITCO Water family maintains six sub-brands to provide comprehensive solutions including chemical, smart meter, integrated tech, hardware, inventory and repair.
National Road Utility Supply Inc. (NRUS) was founded in 1985 and has served the industry for 35 years. NRUS distributes a broad line of water works materials. Its current service area is Traidelpha and Morgantown, West Virginia, and Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania.
“It’s not often two legacy distributors in the water works industry team up together to help their customers solve their daily problems,” CITCO Water CEO and President Jeff Morrison said in a press release. “National Road’s long standing commitment to their customers aligns so well with CITCO’s. It will be exciting to see what the future holds as we bring CITCO’s solutions to National Road’s incredible customer base. This could not be a better partnership in moving our ‘Solutions Driven. Commitment Given.’ vision forward.”
Morrison added that both organizations share strategic alignments around quality, values and commitments as family-owned entities.
“CITCO is further positioned to enhance end-to-end supply chain opportunities for the water works industry with the integration of NRUS solutions,” the release said.
NRUS formerly operated as a small local business for almost 40 years and is now partnered with CITCO Water in the joint expansion for combined market area and service footprint, the company said in the release.
“The new, expanded geographic zone will enable new opportunities to maximize joint reach across Pennsylvania, other areas of West Virginia and Ohio,” the release said. “The integration will solidify access to both CITCO and NRUS services and products with a growing, dedicated workforce. The decades-old relationships and longstanding institutional reputations for both CITCO and NRUS invite deeper potential through business operations for customers and vendors. Early expectations indicate increased inventory and supply chain availability through joint tactics that will directly enhance expertise, solutions availability and product offerings.”
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.