Elkins-Randolph County Chamber honors Huntington natives
ELKINS, W.Va. — The impact Davis & Elkins College President Chris A. Wood and Elkins-Randolph County Chamber Executive Director Lisa Messinger Wood continue to make on the local community was recognized with a special honor presented by their peers. At the recent annual Chamber banquet, the two Huntington natives received the Citizens of the Year Award.
The Chamber’s award for Citizen of the Year is presented to Randolph County residents who have served the community through acts of heroism, humanitarianism, charity or other outstanding service. Community members are asked to submit nominations for award recipients and the final selection is made by a Chamber awards committee.
The Woods made Elkins their home in 2016 when Chris was named the 15th president of Davis & Elkins College. Soon after, Lisa began working with community organizations and was hired as executive director of the Chamber in 2018.
In making the award presentation, Matt Osborne, senior vice president and chief credit officer of Citizens Bank of West Virginia, said that it’s common to see both Woods working to promote the College and the community within Randolph County and beyond.
“Because of his leadership, D&E has partnered with community organizations and businesses,” Osborne said. “These two citizens have visited College friends and alumni across the country, promoting both the school and the community. They have worked to help make others’ dreams for the campus a reality, and to support and promote a vibrant community for our citizens.”
Senior hip fracture program honored
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital’s senior hip fracture program has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
Cabell Huntington has maintained the designation since 2015.
The Joint Commission evaluated compliance with certification standards including program management, supporting self-management and delivering and facilitating clinical care. Virtual observations and interviews were also conducted.
Cabell Huntington’s Senior Hip Fracture Program was created in response to national data that show more than half of patients receiving inpatient care for fractures, specifically hip fracture patients, are patients age 65 and older. The program focuses on providing rapid assessment and evaluation upon arrival; early post-operative mobilization and initiation of rehabilitation; specialized hip fracture nursing care plans to minimize pressure ulcers and infections; close monitoring and treatment for delirium; and effective pain management.
“We serve nearly 100 patients each year who trust us to develop and implement the best approaches to improve their care,” Rebecca Edwards, coordinator of the Senior Hip Fracture Program, said. “Earning this two-year certification for the third time since 2015 demonstrates our continued focus on high-quality patient care. It’s a great feeling knowing that we are being recognized by The Joint Commission for our efforts to provide the best possible outcomes for seniors.”
For more information, visit www.jointcommission.org. To learn more about the CHH Senior Hip Fracture Program, call 304-399-1897 or visit cabellhuntington.org.
United Bankshares reports earnings for first quarter of 2022
CHARLESTON — United Bankshares reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022 of $81.7 million, compared with earnings of $73.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
The quarter was highlighted by strong 11% annualized loan growth (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans), net interest margin expansion, and the resumption of United’s share repurchase program.
“We came out of the gate quickly and are off to a good start in 2022,” stated Richard M. Adams Jr., United’s chief executive officer. “We continue to experience promising loan growth in our new markets in the Southeast, as well as in our legacy markets, especially in the Greater Washington Region. We remain well capitalized, have sound liquidity levels, and maintain our longstanding commitments to strong risk management practices and credit underwriting discipline.”
City National Bank gets customer satisfaction award
CHARLESTON — City National Bank received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, claiming the top honor in its region for the fourth time in five years. City scored higher than all other banks in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.
“Providing exceptional personal service is of utmost importance at City — in our branches, through our digital banking channels and in our call center,” said President and CEO Skip Hageboeck. “Hearing that our customers are satisfied with the service they receive is the most meaningful recognition we could hope for.”
In addition to ranking highest overall in its region, City also fared best in the factors of trust, people and account offerings.
The study is based on responses from 101,587 retail banking customers of the largest banks in the United States regarding their experiences with their retail bank.
RCBI hosts workshops for manufacturers
HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute is partnering with the Lean Enterprise Institute to offer two workshops to help manufacturers implement a lean process for product development and execute a focused strategy for accomplishing company objectives.
“Designing the Future Remotely: A Lean Product Development Immersive Learning Experience,” and online event, will run 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., May 9 through May 13.
Participants will be taught to focus and work as a team to gain a deep understanding of what customers want, then develop efficient and effective processes to consistently create and deliver exceptional products and services. Some tools that often are used to undertake this approach include initial concept papers as well as charts and graphs in a war room or “big room” setting, which is the meaning of the often-used Japanese term “obeya.”
“This workshop is ideal for individuals involved in all phases of product development, continuous improvement as well as managers and other company leaders,” said Erica Cheetham, RCBI director of quality services.
Registration is available at www.rcbi.org/designingthefuture.
“Aligning and Executing on Your Company Objectives: The Hoshin Kanri Method” will run in person 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8 and June 9 at RCBI Huntington.
Participants will be taught to engage all levels of an organization in developing and deploying an effective approach for achieving annual objectives while tracking progress using the Hoshin Kanri strategy. Through immersive simulations of situations likely to be encountered in the business world, they will debate, reach consensus and then make decisions that align with an overall mission.
“This course is an excellent opportunity for company executives and managers to develop and hone their leadership skills, particularly for business leaders who experienced or still face disruptions to operations, such as continuing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic or downturns in industries such as mining,” Cheetham said.
Registration is available at www.rcbi.org/hoshinkanri.
Seating for both workshops is limited. Preference will be given to West Virginia manufacturers. The workshops are presented by RCBI’s EDA University Center. For more information, contact Cheetham at echeetham@rcbi.org or 304-781-1687.
Alpha Technologies launches cloud-based phone services
HURRICANE — Alpha Technologies, headquartered in Hurricane, West Virginia, has announced its new Alpha Voice business phone offering.
The service builds on Alpha’s managed service innovation hosted from its 80,000-square-foot global data center in South Charleston. Alpha Voice provides several collaboration tools that are designed to make employees more productive and offers cost saving benefits to organizations looking for an alternative to legacy phone company service.
Additional information may be found at www.alpha-tech.us/services/alpha-voice.
Valley Health Systems receives COVID-19 grant
HUNTINGTON — This year, the theme for National Minority Health Month, set by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, is “Give Your Community a Boost.” Valley Health aligns with this year’s theme by rolling out its COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Grant.
Valley received the grant at the end of March. It was issued by the state of West Virginia for $178,920 to ensure access to vaccines in disproportionately affected populations, including racial and ethnic minority groups. While Valley will continue to administer vaccines (initial doses and booster doses) across its entire service area, the targeted counties for this grant are Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Kanawha.
“Valley Health recognizes that a patient’s environment significantly impacts their health. Conditions like chronic lung diseases, diabetes, and obesity are associated with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness, and all of these conditions are prevalent in these counties,” said Mathew Weimer, vice president of health services and chief medical officer of Valley Health. “By focusing our implementation on presenting a multi-faceted approach, we can utilize this grant to provide vaccine hesitancy outreach to overcome barriers to meet the needs of individuals in our communities. This is especially important given racial, ethnic, and other disparities seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and our efforts will be undertaken with a particular focus on these disparities.”
Valley Health will collaborate with churches, health departments, recovery homes, food banks and other community partners to increase vaccination uptake. Together, they will identify trusted messengers within the community that can assist in conducting listening sessions and town halls where they will collaboratively address vaccine hesitancy. In addition, Valley Health will seek to understand the needs of each community and group to ensure that they reach those disproportionately impacted.
To reduce barriers to access, Valley Health will bring the COVID-19 vaccines to the community. Through mobile or pop-up clinics, Valley will administer vaccines at public housing complexes, food banks, churches, homeless service organizations, civic affairs, SUD programs and fairs. Should an individual need to travel to get a vaccine, Valley will be able to offer gift cards to help with the cost of transportation.
At the clinics, pharmacists, nurses, and other health care workers will administer vaccines, provide education about the virus and vaccination, and collaborate to reduce barriers to care.
To learn more, visit the Valley Health Systems website at www.valleyhealth.org, their Facebook or Instagram pages, or call your local health center for more information.