West Virginia companies honored for export success
CHARLESTON — Thirty-seven West Virginia companies, including four in Cabell County, that grew their business by exporting a good or service to a new country last year were recognized by state officials in a ceremony on July 13.
During the event, each business received the Governor’s Commendation for International Market Entry Award, which is given to companies that made their first sale to a new country in the previous calendar year.
“Exports are a key factor in the success of West Virginia’s economy. Our small businesses generate significant impact by pursuing exports and I am honored to recognize their achievements.” Gov. Jim Justice said in a press release. “In 2021, West Virginia’s exports grew by 37 percent. This growth is further proof that West Virginia products and services continue to be competitive, not only locally, but globally. Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all those who are making this happen in West Virginia.”
Justice said exports are an important component of West Virginia’s growing economy. In 2021, the state’s exports were valued at $6.2 billion.
Mike Graney, executive director of the state Department of Economic Development, said, “West Virginia has a very diverse economy with several thriving industries and an array of businesses that have taken the next steps to export outside of the United States. Every time a West Virginia business expands into a new market, it should be celebrated. It’s an incredible achievement that contributes so much to the state’s economy.”
Since 2002, more than 2,200 export awards have been presented to more than 170 companies for selling products to nearly 200 countries. This year, awards were presented to businesses from 16 West Virginia counties for exporting goods and services to more than 60 different countries.
Awards were presented to the following businesses in Cabell County:
Guyan International doing business as PERMCO Inc., Barboursville, manufacturer of high-pressure hydraulic pumps, motors and auxiliary products for mobile hydraulic applications in the mining, agricultural, industrial, construction, waste disposal and energy industries; exported to Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Netherlands, Trinidad & Tobago
Hill Tree Roastery, Huntington, coffee roaster; exported to Canada
West Virginia Power Systems, Huntington, Eaton secondary arresters; exported to Bolivia.
Steel Dynamics reports record 2Q earnings
Steel Dynamics, the parent company of Steel of West Virginia, last week reported record steel shipments, record net sales, record operating income and record net income in the second quarter. Net income was $1.2 billion, up from $712 million in the second quarter of 2021.
“Despite softening hot roll coil steel pricing, we achieved record quarterly steel shipments of 3.1 million tons based on solid steel demand, led by the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, with energy continuing to improve,” Mark D. Millett, chairman, president and CEO, said in the earnings release.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
