T-Mobile filling DSL void left by AT&T in Huntington area
HUNTINGTON — T-Mobile just announced that it’s stepping into the void left by AT&T, which has confirmed it will no longer sell DSL to new customers in the Huntington area.
While DSL is now slow and unreliable, for many in Huntington it’s still one of the few options to connect to the Internet, T-Moblie officials said in their announcement.
AT&T stopped selling digital-subscriber-line connections on Oct. 1.
T-Mobile said its home internet service is available on a first-come, first-served basis based on equipment inventory and local network capacity, which is expanding all the time.
For more information on T-Mobile Home Internet or to check availability for your home in these areas, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/isp.
WV Coal Hall of Fame announces its newest class of honorees
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Coal Hall of Fame, a joint initiative between the West Virginia Coal Mining Institute and the West Virginia Coal Association and housed at the WVU Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources in Morgantown, announced the induction of its newest class of honorees.
They include Jim Justice, governor of West Virginia; Chris Cline, founder of Foresight Energy (posthumously); Ralph Ballard, founder of the Investment Management Group LLC; and Chris Hamilton, senior vice president of the West Virginia Coal Association.
This is the 23rd class of inductees for the West Virginia Coal Hall of Fame, which began in 1998.
Justice is only the third father-son combination to be honored. His father, James C. Justice Sr., was inducted in the inaugural class of 1998.
“These West Virginians, pillars of the mining industry and communities throughout the state, are absolutely deserving of this honor,” said Bill Raney, president of the West Virginia Coal Association. “They are all trailblazers that have had an incredibly positive impact on the coal industry and the state of West Virginia.”
“These four individuals have tirelessly served the state of West Virginia and their contributions to the modern coal mining industry have been recognized, not only on a national, but also an international level,” said Vlad Kecojevic, president of the West Virginia Coal Mining Institute.
“Their hard work and dedication for the continuous improvement of the coal mining industry have been exemplary and this induction to the WV Coal Hall of Fame is more than deserving.”
Because of the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic the official induction ceremony has been postponed until a later date, officials said.