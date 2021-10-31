Mountain Health hospitals recognized by Healthgrades
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center have both been recognized by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.
Cabell Huntington is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for the 11th year in a row and one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery for the fourth year in a row, according to new research by Healthgrades.
Cabell Huntington Hospital was also recognized for the following clinical achievements:
- Joint Replacement Excellence Award for 15 years in a row (2008-22)
- Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award for five years in a row (2018-22)
- Neurosciences Excellence Award for two years in a row (2021-22)
- Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award for two years in a row (2021-22)
- Stroke Care Excellence Award for two years in a row (2021-22)
SMMC is 5-star rated for defibrillator procedures for the second year in a row and hip fracture outcomes for the seventh consecutive year, according to the new Healthgrades research.
United Bankshares, Inc. announces quarterly earnings
CHARLESTON — United Bankshares Inc. reported earnings for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021.
Earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were $92.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $103.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. Earnings for the first nine months of 2021 were $293.9 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $196.7 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2020.
United previously announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Community Bankers Trust Corp. of Richmond, Virginia. Community Bankers Trust is the holding company for Essex Bank, a Virginia state bank with 24 full-service offices, 18 of which are in Virginia and six of which are in Maryland. The bank also operates two loan production offices.
Under the merger agreement, United will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Community Bankers Trust in exchange for common shares of United.
The combined organization will be approximately $29 billion in assets with nearly 250 locations. The merger is expected to close in this quarter, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions including approval by the shareholders of Community Bankers Trust.
Summit reports strong earnings in 3rd quarter
Summit Financial Group, Inc. reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2021.
The company, which serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia and Kentucky through Summit Community Bank, Inc., grew third quarter 2021 net income applicable to common shares to $12.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted share. Earnings increased 15.3 percent from $10.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021 and 24.9 percent from $9.6 million, or $0.74 per share, in the third quarter of 2020.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Summit grew earnings by 55.6 percent to $32.8 million, or $2.52 per share, from $21.1 million, or $1.62 per share, for the comparable 2020 nine-month period.
“With the significant increases in commercial and total loans achieved in the third quarter, a vibrant business pipeline, and Summit’s ability to retain and attract some of the top business bankers and other producers across all our markets, we are poised to continue generating sustainable loan growth in the recovering economy,” said H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Third quarter results also reflected continued progress on key asset quality metrics, as well as how we’re well positioned to consistently leverage our low-cost operating model to profitably grow our balance sheet, as well as the top line.”
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. reports earnings
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, of $3,036,000, an increase of $742,000, or 32.3%, from the same period the prior year.
Earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 were $.63 compared to $.48 for the prior year third quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income totaled $9,428,000, an increase of $3,869,000, or 69.6%, from the same period the prior year.
Earnings per share were $1.97 for the first nine months of 2021 versus $1.16 for the first nine months of 2020. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.03% and 9.13%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2021, compared to .69% and 5.70%, respectively, for the same period in the prior year.
“Careful planning by the hometown team at Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has led to another successful quarter. Our communities are not only starting to emerge from the pandemic, but are bouncing back with a renewed vigor as demonstrated by increased loan demand,” said Tom Wiseman, Chairman and CEO of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. “Current low interest rates are providing opportunities for businesses and consumers alike, and our experienced teams at Ohio Valley Bank, Loan Central, and Race Day Mortgage are uniquely positioned to help those ready to take advantage of those opportunities. Our Community First mission is more than helping our small communities survive. We are working to be the reason they thrive.”
‘Kidpreneurs’ invited to enter pitch contest
CHARLESTON — The Fun Fitness Foundation Inc. and Financial Literacy Boot Camp are inviting kids between of the ages of 6 and 18 to the 2021 West Virginia Kids Business Expo & Small Business Pitch Contest.
This virtual event is scheduled for Nov. 20. November is National Entrepreneurship Month.
“Kidpreneurs” can enter the Small Business Pitch Contest by submitting a 1-minute video to funfitnessfoundation@gmail.com and describing their business idea and how they would invest prize money in that business.
The first-place prize is $300. Second is $200, and third is $100, with an additional People’s Choice Award.
“Our goal is to get kids thinking about financial responsibility and growing business ideas into reality,” said Traci Phillips, Fun Fitness Foundation executive director. “Our primary focus is inspiring children to be active, and from our experiences with kids, we know they have some fantastic ideas. We want to help them understand how concepts can become real businesses.”
The registration fee is $10. Entry forms can be found at bit.ly/2021WVKidsBusinessExpo. Sponsorship information is available at that same link.
The registration deadline is Nov. 13. Winners are announced at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20 on the Fun Fitness Foundation Inc. Facebook Page.
“We’ll also be hosting entrepreneurship prep classes via Zoom to help kids with their small business pitch video,” Phillips said. “We’re with them each step of the way.”