ELEANOR, W.Va. — As West Virginia residents get ready for another busy summer fair season, the Putnam County Fair is introducing a new level of convenience for its fairgoers by partnering with the digital ticketing platform HomeTown Ticketing.
The move gives Putnam County fairgoers the option to purchase tickets from any computer or mobile device. General admission tickets will also be available at the gate for $10.
“Since 2016, HomeTown has been on a mission to modernize the ticket buying experience for millions of people in West Virginia, Ohio and across the country. We’re trusted by hundreds of high schools and Athletic Associations, and now fairgoers in the state of West Virginia are going to experience the convenience as well,” said Ryan Hart, Hometown Ticketing chairman and CEO, in a news release.
