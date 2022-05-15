Kentucky Christian University maintains top ranking
GRAYSON, Ky. — The Kentucky Christian University Yancey School of Nursing’s Online RN to BSN Program has again been named as the best program of its kind in Kentucky by RegisteredNursing.org.
The program was rated number one in Kentucky in 2021 also. Factors in the dual-year rankings include program affordability, the ratio of tenured instructional faculty and acceptance rates.
Yancey School of Nursing Dean and Chief Nurse Administrator Dr. Carol Brickey said, “Our RN to BSN Program is designed for working nurses with busy lives who are looking to go further in their careers. We understand that candidates seek flexibility, affordability, quality and rigor. Our program delivers them all while also fostering individualized educational experiences for students.”
The program enables students to earn their BSN in 18 months with the ability to take and pay for one course at a time. The program also allows students flexibility to complete their clinical requirements in their home communities, no matter where they live.
The KCU Yancey School of Nursing is accepting applications through July 1 for the fall start of its RN to BSN and other nursing programs. Visit www.kcunursing.com for complete details on how to apply.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
