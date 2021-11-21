Woodruff Dental Care joins Valley Health
HUNTINGTON — Woodruff Dental Care will joining the Valley Health system of health care providers in mid-December.
Both dentists at Woodruff Dental Care will continue to practice at their location across from Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Emergency Room and adjacent to one of Valley Health’s comprehensive primary care health centers.
Judy Woodruff, a graduate of Indiana University School of Dentistry and a Huntington native, established Woodruff Dental Care on Hal Greer Boulevard in 1982.
Twenty years later, she expanded her practice and built a new office where the practice serves the community now. Further growth came with the addition of Georgia Frye Gonzales in 2007. Gonzales is a graduate of West Virginia School of Dentistry and also a Huntington native, and together they provide general dentistry services.
Valley Health has been delivering dental services since 1979 with its first clinic in Fort Gay. Seven dental practices currently operate within Valley Health’s primary health centers. Woodruff Dental Care will be Valley Health’s first dental-only practice.
Drs. Woodruff and Gonzales can still be reached at 304-529-6060, or at their practice on 1319 Hal Greer Blvd.
Huntington/Fox Fire KOA Holiday wins awards
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington/Fox Fire KOA Holiday Campground has earned the 2022 Kampgrounds of America President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award.
The awards were presented Nov. 16 at KOA’s Annual International Convention in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana, in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award. The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.
KOA President and CEO Toby O’Rourke said, “Our President’s and Founder’s Awards are driven by camper feedback and, especially in a year with a higher number of new campers, it points to the work that’s been done to ensure each guest has the best outdoor experience. These KOA owners have made the right investments in their campgrounds to make them the very best in North America.”
KOA is celebrating its 59th anniversary in 2021. To find out more about any of the other 525 KOAs in the U.S. or Canada, visit www.KOA.com.
Austin’s in Ceredo wins national award
CEREDO — Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream of Ceredo has been designated an Ice Cream National Award winner by the North American Ice Cream Association. Austin’s was awarded a white ribbon for its Madagascar Vanilla Bean and a red ribbon for its chocolate and strawberry.
Every year, hundreds of ice cream business owners and those looking to get into the frozen dessert business travel across the country to attend the nation’s largest ice cream retailers’ event. This year, the event was held in Orlando.
The 2021 sensory judging was conducted under the direction of Sam Alcaine of Cornell University, a trained and experienced dairy scientist. Once Cornell receives ice cream samples from around the country, a process involving microbial, structure, and sensory testing is undertaken to determine the quality of each sample. Ice creams and frozen desserts are then scored on such elements as flavor, body and texture and color. The top tier receives a blue ribbon. Red and white ribbons are awarded accordingly for their high scores.