ACTC offering training relief for local employers
ASHLAND — As part of COVID-19 relief efforts, Ashland Community and Technical College is providing additional support for employers.
Through Sept. 30, KCTCS TRAINS funding can be used by Kentucky companies bringing back laid off or furloughed workers with 75% of the cost of college-delivered training and testing services covered.
Companies hiring dislocated workers may also take advantage of the funding for the same period of time. The training is not limited to any specific topic but must be completed by Sept. 30.
For more information, call 606-326-2252.
OVB to reopen lobbies
Ohio Valley Bank announced that branch lobbies will reopen beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1. Lobbies will operate on a limited schedule from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, the bank said in a press release.
All OVB lobbies will be open during this time, with the exception of the Gallipolis Walmart Office and the Holzer Banking Center. The Gallipolis Walmart Office is currently undergoing remodeling and is set to open Sept. 21 when complete. Once open, the Gallipolis Walmart Office will again offer hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
As per state mandate, masks will be required and social distancing measures will be maintained. In addition, clear safety barriers have been installed at each teller counter and service desk, the release said. High touch points, such as door handles and counters, are continually sanitized throughout the day. Hand sanitizer and disposable masks are available for customer use.
The bank said customers are encouraged to continue taking advantage of OVB’s many banking channels, including extended drive-thru hours at the mini bank in downtown Gallipolis, which will continue until the Gallipolis Walmart branch reopens. All other drive-thru windows will return to normal operating schedule on Sept. 1.
In addition to the drive-thru, contactless banking services such as the bank’s ATM network, online account opening and loan applications, online/mobile banking in the App store and at www.ovbc.com, as well as OVB Line telephone banking at 888-FONE-OVB are available.
For more information, call 1-800-468-6682 or visit online at www.ovbc.com.
Healthgrades recognizes Cabell Huntington Hospital
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) is a 5-star recipient for C-section delivery as recognized by Healthgrades, the leading resource connecting consumers, physicians and health systems, according to a press release from the hospital.
This 5-star rating indicates that Cabell Huntington Hospital clinical outcomes for C-section delivery are statistically significantly better than expected, the release said.
Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data for 16 states for years 2016 through 2018 and found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received 5-stars and those that have not. For example, from 2016 through 2018, women having a C-section delivery in hospitals rated 5-stars have, on average, a 59% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals rated 1-star, the release said.
St. Mary’s recognized for treatment of heart attack patients
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain — MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2020.
St. Mary’s is one of only 140 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor. This is the fourth consecutive year St. Mary’s has received the award.
Hospital officials said the award recognizes St. Mary’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that the hospital has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
For more information about St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, visit www.st-marys.org.
Mountain Health Network hospitals receive achievement awards
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) and St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) have received the Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award from the American Heart Association (AHA) and American Stroke Association (ASA), according to a press release from Mountain Health Network.
CHH received the award for the seventh consecutive year. St. Mary’s received the award for the 10th consecutive year.
Get With The Guidelines is the AHA/ASA’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with tools and resources to increase adherence to the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than six million patients since 2001.
CHH additionally received the associations’ Target: Stroke Elite award, while SMMC received the Target: Stroke Honor Roll award.
To qualify for those recognitions, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
Both hospitals also received the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award, which recognizes the hospitals met quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”
Home care facility in Grayson recognized
GRAYSON, Ky. — Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction, has announced the annual list of 2020 Franchise Rock Stars.
FirstLight Home Care named Shadow and Rebekah Skaggs, franchise owners in Grayson, Kentucky, as Franchisee Rock Stars. FirstLight Home Care of The Foothills has been serving seniors and other adults in need of home care services in Eastern Kentucky since 2017.
Each year, Franchise Business Review honors franchise owners who set exceptional examples of achieving success within the franchise model. This year’s Franchise Rock Stars were selected from over 28,000 franchisees, representing more than 300 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research in the past 18 months.
Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of 2020 Rock Star Franchise Owners.