Mountain Health Network to host job fair
HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network will host a job fair for clinical support medical assistant and licensed practical nurse positions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Huntington Internal Medicine Group, 5170 U.S. 60 East in Huntington.
Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with hiring managers, complete an application and learn the benefits of working at Mountain Health Network. Full-time hires may also be eligible for a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
Mountain Health Network benefits include competitive market-based pay, tuition reimbursement and day-one medical and prescription insurance benefits for full-time employees.
For more information, call Sara James, recruitment specialist, at 304-526-2050 or email Sara.James@chhi.org.
Cabell Huntington Hospital earns Optum’s center of excellence designation
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Center for Surgical Weight Control has been named a center of excellence for bariatric surgery by the Clinical Sciences Institute of Optum. CHH has received this recognition nine times since 2011.
A center of excellence designation is given to medical practices that combine top-quality clinical care with excellent patient support and better patient outcomes. Optum Centers of Excellence are reviewed annually and provide access to clinically superior, cost-effective health care-based criteria, such as fewer patient complications and readmissions.
Hospitals that belong to the Optum center of excellence program perform more successful bariatric procedures than many other facilities nearby and are able to provide 15% lower mortality rate compared to non-center of excellence providers; 16% lower inpatient hospital readmissions; 12% lower re-operation rate for bariatric procedures; and lower average cost per surgical episode
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 39% of U.S. adults 20 years and older are obese and about 9% are extremely obese. With obesity comes a higher risk for heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, sleep apnea, digestive diseases, orthopedic disorders and an increased risk of death from some cancers. Obesity is the second leading cause of preventable death in the United States with more than 300,000 deaths attributed to the obesity epidemic each year.
To learn more about weight loss and bariatric surgery options at Cabell Huntington Hospital, call 304-399-4118.
WorkForce West Virginia warns about fraudulent texts
CHARLESTON — WorkForce West Virginia warns that a fraudulent texting scam has been launched throughout West Virginia claiming to be associated with the Job Jumpstart Program.
WorkForce officials have received reports of West Virginians receiving text alerts with the following message:
“WORKFORCE WEST VIRGINIA: Your Back-to-work payment of $4,200.00 is now available, click on to receive payment.”
WorkForce West Virginia does not send text messages to Job Jumpstart applicants or claimants, officials said in a press release.
“Text messages like this are fraudulent and should not be responded to or clicked on,” the release said. “The website included is also fraudulent and dangerous.”
“The WorkForce West Virginia fraud unit is working diligently to stop this fraudulent text message from reaching more people,” said Scott Adkins, commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “The WorkForce West Virginia fraud unit is coordinating with relevant authorities, and will continue to be vigilant for other schemes to defraud West Virginians.”
To report fraud, schedule a call with a WorkForce representative, or apply for the Job Jumpstart Program, visit www.workforcewv.org.