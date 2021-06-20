St. Mary’s among top hospitals for heart attack treatment
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute (SMMC) has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021. SMMC is one of 212 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
“This award recognizes our commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients,” said Melissa Mielcarek, MSHA, MBA, executive director of the St. Mary’s Cardiovascular Center of Excellence. “It also signifies that we have reached an aggressive goal of treating our patients to the higher standards of care defined by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.”
To receive the Chest Pain MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, SMMC demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain MI Registry for two consecutive years (2019 and 2020) and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.
Chest Pain MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.
St. Mary’s specialists start remote patient-care technology
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Pain Relief Specialists, a member of Mountain Health Network, is integrating Abbott’s NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic into the treatment model for patients currently receiving neuromodulation therapy for chronic pain or movement disorders.
The first-of-its-kind remote patient care system, recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, allows patients to communicate with physicians and specialists, ensure proper settings and functionality and prescribe new treatment settings remotely as needed.
The virtual clinic allows a patient to both communicate with physicians and receive new stimulation treatment settings in real time anywhere with a cellular or Wi-Fi connection and a sufficiently charged patient controller. Changes made in the clinic app are relayed directly to the patient’s compatible iOS smartphone or mobile device.
The new system is designed to change the treatment approach for patients suffering from chronic pain or movement disorders who don’t live close to necessary medical care, are unduly burdened by access to care, or who are unable to go to the doctor because of circumstances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Malayil and Onyechi Megafu, MD, pain relief specialist, SMMC, are implementing the NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic. The clinic is compatible with Abbott’s suite of neuromodulation technologies, including the Proclaim DRG Neurostimulation System.
Appalachian Power receives emergency response award
CHARLESTON — The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) last week announced Appalachian Power as a recipient of EEI’s Emergency Response Award for the company’s power restoration efforts following damaging February 2021 ice storms.
Presented to EEI member companies, Emergency Response Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were presented during EEI’s virtual board of directors meeting.
“Appalachian Power and its employees went above and beyond for the customers and the communities impacted by the February ice storms, and they are exceptionally deserving of this outstanding award,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn.
Back-to-back ice storms that struck parts of eastern Kentucky and western West Virginia on Feb. 11 and 15 caused extensive damage and left nearly 100,000 Appalachian Power customers without electric service. Ice persisted on roads and trees for 12 days, creating difficult conditions for the nearly 2,500 workers who came from several states to help.
“When damaging storms strike our employees are laser focused on getting power restored safely and efficiently, and that certainly was the case following the February ice storms” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power’s vice president of distribution region operations. “We greatly appreciate our crews and those who came from near and far to assist, we appreciate the kindness and words of support of our customers as we worked, and we appreciate EEI for recognizing our effort.”
Kentucky Power, another AEP Company, also received the award for its response to the February ice storms.
EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. EEI members provide electricity for more than 220 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.