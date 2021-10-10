Marshall University plans career expos on campus
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Office of Career Education will host two separate career expos next week on the Huntington campus, featuring three dozen companies and representing a variety of fields.
The events are open to all Marshall students, faculty, staff and alumni. Recruiters will be sharing information on part-time, full-time and internship positions.
The first career expo is open to all majors and is scheduled for 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center. The second career expo is for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and health professions and will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is also in the Don Morris Room.
Some of the companies and organizations participating in the career expos are Techtronic Industries, Menards, King’s Daughters Health System, United States Army, Sherwin Williams Company, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cabell Huntington Health Department, the Thrasher Group Inc., Prime Engineering, Thomas Health Systems, Nexstar Inc. and Mondelez International, among many others.
Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing in the Office of Career Education, says students and others looking for employment should come ready for interviews.
“I encourage those who are coming to the events to be dressed professionally, have their resumes, and be prepared with a 30-second ‘commercial’ about themselves,” Brown said. “Even when standing in line, it’s important to talk with others and be open. Networking is an important aspect to finding a career.”
For more information about the career expos, visit https://www.marshall.edu/careereducation/career-expo/ or contact Brown by phone at 304-696-3396. Students should register in advance on the website, but it’s not a requirement to participate.
RCBI named one of 60 EDA University Centers across U.S.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) in Huntington has received a major boost from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to expand efforts to build an entrepreneurial and innovation-focused economy across West Virginia.
The EDA has recognized RCBI as one of 60 University Center recipients across the United States. This recognition and award of more than $500,000 will propel the delivery of direct business and technical assistance, strengthen regional collaborations, improve supply chains connections, and develop new technologies.
RCBI will partner with institutions of higher education and economic development organizations across the state as well as Marshall’s iCenter, part of the Lewis College of Business, Brad D. Smith Schools of Business; and the Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia on programs to enhance the regional economy.
The initiative also will target state industries with the greatest growth potential, including aviation, advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food production, medical manufacturing, technology, outdoor recreation and alternative uses for coal.
Charlotte Weber, RCBI director & CEO, said, “As the only nationally recognized University Center in West Virginia, RCBI and our partner organizations have consistently exceeded specific goals for boosting economic output and economic diversity. With this latest award, the EDA recognizes that RCBI at Marshall University has a proven track record of generating outcomes that have positive impacts and, many times, life-changing outcomes.”
Derek Scarbro, RCBI deputy director, said that EDA University Center goals for the next five years include creating at least 145 jobs and leveraging more than $1 million in private investment.
The EDA University Center Program spurs economic development by leveraging the infrastructure, technology and research capacity of higher education institutions.
To learn more about how RCBI’s EDA University Center can assist your entrepreneurial effort or small business, visit www.rcbi.org/universitycenter.
West Virginia American Water announces award
CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water has received the 2021 Exemplary Source Water Protection Program Award from the American Water Works Association.
The award was presented to the company for establishing the most robust source water protection program in North America among large water systems serving greater than 250,000 customers.
Any public or private drinking water system that performs source water protection for drinking water supplies in North America was eligible to be nominated for the award.
“West Virginia American Water’s current source water protection program began out of legislation following the 2014 Freedom Industries chemical spill,” said Erica Pauken, West Virginia American Water source water protection program manager. “Our company viewed that legislation as a baseline, and we created an emergency response and source water protection program that goes far above and beyond the minimum requirements of the law. As a result, it’s an honor to be recognized for those efforts to deliver a superior protection program for our customers in West Virginia.”
Source water protection involves identifying potential risks that could affect the drinking water supply and seeking to reduce those risks when possible in order to maintain quality sources of supply.
“A cornerstone of our source water protection program has been the development of emergency management relationships that allow for deployment of effective contingency and communication plans in the event of an emergency,” said Pauken. “Along with those relationships, our program boasts the most advanced water quality testing in the state, along with upstream monitoring and source water detection panels that provide up-to-the-minute data on what’s happening in our source waters. Through all of these components, our customers can rest assured that we’re working hard for them in every aspect of this program.”