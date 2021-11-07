ACTC, SKYCTC leaders attend institute
ASHLAND, Ky. — Todd Brand, Ashland Community and Technical College chief academic affairs officer, attended the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) Future Presidents Institute on Oct. 5.
“I was honored to be able to be part of an institute with some of the strongest community and technical college minds in the country,” Brad said. “Community and technical college leaders face unprecedented challenges as we prepare for the future of work, recover from the pandemic, and continually seek to refine and reframe our missions for a 21st century workforce. Community and technical college education has come a long way, but we still have much work to do.”
According to the AACC website, the AACC Future Presidents Institute provides hands-on experience for senior leaders aspiring to the community college presidency. The association has gathered years of research from new CEOs about what they wish they had known before assuming the presidency.
The institute provides the opportunity for like-minded individuals in the education sector to meet in person to discuss current events, trends and topics affecting community colleges across the nation.
The faculty for the institute is drawn from the community college leadership field and are highly skilled presidents, chancellors, and groundbreaking leaders. Institute faculty leverage their community college leadership expertise and field-based practical skills to create new knowledge and enduring concepts that shape the practice of community college leadership.
Brand is a native of Mississippi. Before his appointment as academic dean at ACTC, he served as a high school speech teacher, high school basketball coach, community college faculty member, community college basketball coach and community college division chair. He most recently served as chair of fine arts/communication and was Arts & Letters Series director at Meridian Community College. His teaching areas are communication and economics.
Mountain Health Arena announces move from cash to card
HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Arena is moving to cashless concessions transactions.
“Fears over transmission of diseases have compelled consumers and businesses to rethink how they shop and pay. For the safety of our guest and employees, Mountain Health Arena is choosing clicks over cash to help reduce exposure,” Jenny Frazier, marketing manager for Mountain Health Arena, said in the announcement.
Frazier said the move will also help increase the fan experience while attending events at the arena.
“The food and beverage lines wait will significantly decrease,” she said. “We have been continuing to find ways to enhance our fans involvement. From the moment they step foot on our newly renovated plaza to when they leave after the encore, we want everything to be in their interest and for them to see that we provide the best level of service in the Tri-State area.”
During this transition period, consumers will be able to purchase a gift card at the arena if they need to convert cash to card, Frazier added.
For more information, visit www.mountainhealtharena.com.
St. Mary’s Medical Center opening public pharmacy in new location
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center will open a public pharmacy Monday, Nov. 8. The new St. Mary’s Pharmacy, located on the first floor of the Highlawn Medical Building, 2828 First Ave., Huntington, will feature a drive-thru and retail items.
Plans for an official ribbon cutting will be announced at a later date.
The new pharmacy will be open to patients, employees and community members. Personalized pharmacy services offered include prescription filling for most insurances, immunizations, a selection of over-the-counter medications, a wide range of educational/counseling services and disease management support.
In addition to a drive-thru window, the new location will have designated parking for pharmacy customers, same-day service for new prescriptions and expanded hours, including weekends.
The pharmacy will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit www.st-marys.org or call 304-526-8905.
Manufacturing training offered to formerly incarcerated individuals
HUNTINGTON — RecoveryWorksWV, a Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) initiative to train formerly incarcerated individuals affected by the opioid epidemic for manufacturing jobs, will launch a new class Nov. 22 in Huntington.
The free 4-week educational program, which previously served only women, is expanding to include men interested in exploring career opportunities in manufacturing.
Participants receive:
Hands-on machinist training in the operation of computer-numerical-controlled (CNC) mills and lathes, coupled with classroom and online instruction in blueprint reading, mathematics, precision measurement, computer-aided design and safety.
Job shadowing/on-the-job experience with an $8-per-hour stipend
Peer counseling to support emotional development, especially as it relates to maintaining sobriety or dealing with family and friends struggling with addiction
Soft-skills training to advance recovery and prepare trainees to re-enter the workforce. This includes resume writing, job interview preparation and time-management skills development.
“RecoveryWorks provides a structured pathway for workforce re-entry,” said Carol Howerton, RCBI senior strategic advisor for workforce development. “Participants must be affected by the opioid epidemic in some way, either in recovery themselves or dealing with or having dealt with family or friends struggling with substance use disorder.”
RCBI partners with support organizations and private industry to deliver a holistic approach that better prepares individuals for finding and maintaining a job, Howerton said. Marshall University’s Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment (CORE) program and Catholic Charities West Virginia help identify candidates for the program and provide counseling and soft-skills training.
For more information, contact RCBI’s Jill Goheen at 304-781-1678 or goheen14@rcbi.org.
RecoveryWorksWV is supported in part by a grant from the Bernard & Audre Rapoport Foundation, a Texas-based philanthropic organization dedicated to improving the social fabric of life by seeking innovative solutions to intractable and persistent problems.
Kentucky Christian University gets top 10 national ranking
GRAYSON, Ky. — The Kentucky Christian University (KCU) Yancey School of Nursing announces that NursePractitionerOnline.com ranked its Online MSN/Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Program one of the top 10 programs in the nation for 2021.
KCU has the only online MSN/FNP program in the Tri-State region and in Kentucky that received such recognition.
“KCU’s top 10 ranking for the Online MSN/FNP Program demonstrates our University’s commitment to high quality online and onsite education and the outstanding work at the Yancey School of Nursing,” said Kentucky Christian University President Dr. Terry Allcorn. “Congratulations to Dr. Carol Brickey, Dean of the School, and her entire team.”
Established in 2001, the KCU Yancey School of Nursing views the nursing profession as a ministry of compassionate, competent and comprehensive physical, psychosocial and spiritual caring. NursePractitionerOnline.com created its rankings methodology by building a database of online nurse practitioner programs of all degree levels and specializations across the U.S., through various means, including making a number of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.
Judy Daniels from NursePractitionerOnline.com noted, “As a result of COVID, online schooling has become an even more reliable and sought-after way to gain advanced degrees.”
Dr. Brickey agrees, saying, “KCU understands the importance of online learning for working nurses with busy lives who are looking to advance their careers. Candidates are seeking flexibility, affordability, quality, and rigor. Our program delivers all these elements.
The KCU Online FNP Program enables students to take and pay for one course at a time, with a total of 14 courses delivered over seven semesters. Students have flexibility to complete their clinical requirements in their home communities, no matter where they live.
The KCU Yancey School of Nursing is accepting applications through January 10, 2022, for the spring start of its Online MSN/FNP Program. Visit www.kcunursing.com for complete information.