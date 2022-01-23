Free remote coding course offered
HUNTINGTON — NewForce, Generation West Virginia’s six-month, fully-remote, tuition-free software development training program for West Virginia residents, is offering a new self-paced “Try Coding” course at no cost to students.
Students will learn how to build a simple tip calculator app through pre-recorded videos they can watch at their own pace.
“The Try Coding course is a chance for people who are curious about coding to work through a simple project at their own pace,” Jordan Castelloe, NewForce program director at Generation West Virginia, said in a release announcing the course. “We’re offering support and feedback from NewForce instructors for the first month that the course is available.”
NewForce provides tech training to West Virginians from diverse backgrounds: customer service workers, teachers, fast food workers, house painters, parents, accountants and others. No coding experience is required.
Approximately 86% of job-seeking graduates have been employed in software development with West Virginia-based employers within six months of graduating. The average salary of all NewForce graduates is $46,000.
Applications for the sixth cohort will open on March 15.
“Generation West Virginia is committed to providing opportunities for young people to stay in, move to, or return to West Virginia,” Courtney Susman, NewForce coordinator at Generation West Virginia, said in the release. “The NewForce program is building a tech economy that works for everyone, and this new course is a way for prospective students to see what coding is all about.”
Lessons in the Try Coding course will be available beginning Feb. 15, and enrollment is open now. Those interested can enroll at NewForce.com.
WVU Extension webinar series to focus on rural tourism
MORGANTOWN — The Mountain State’s communities have seen elevated interest in tourism staples and a new national park, and along with the COVID-19 pandemic and work-at-home expansion, have experienced more visitors and new residents. West Virginia University Extension Service experts can help those communities be equipped with the resources and knowledge to sustain the momentum.
The “Sustainable Rural Tourism” year-long monthly webinar series is designed to illustrate basic principles and demonstrate how individuals can apply them collaboratively to further enhance the future of tourism in West Virginia. The sessions will cover topics such as destination management vs. marketing; leadership and capacity; and using data to make informed decisions.
Doug Arbogast, WVU Extension Service rural tourism specialist and associate professor, notes that many West Virginia communities have a role to play in growing tourism.
“Tourism has always been an important economic driver for the state, but the pandemic has created unprecedented interest in rural tourism that provides unique opportunities for West Virginia’s communities,” Arbogast said. “During the past 10 years, WVU Extension has been working alongside community partners, tourism leaders and others throughout the state to grow tourism using a participatory approach. Through these collaborations, we have accumulated knowledge and lessons learned to share as we work together to grow tourism, drive economic prosperity and address other potential effects to create a long-term plan for tourism.”
The free series, which runs from 11 a.m. to noon each month, is open to West Virginia residents, community leaders, tourism operators and others interested in the topic. A schedule of topics, along with a registration link, can be found on the Sustainable Tourism webpage. The webinars will be held the last Monday of each month, unless specified otherwise. All participants must register for the educational series.