Delta Hotels by Marriott enter multi-year agreement with Marshall Athletics
HUNTINGTON — Delta Hotels by Marriott in downtown Huntington and the Huntington Mall have entered into a multi-year agreement with Marshall Athletics.
Both hotels are owned and operated by Uptowner Inns Inc.
The partnership began on Thursday, July 1, 2021, according to a press release from Delta Hotels by Marriott.
Delta Hotels will be featured in various sponsored promotions during the 2021-2022 season, the release said.
“The Delta Hotels is proud to partner with Marshall University Athletics to help give back to the program,” Mike Shockley, sales director for Delta Hotels by Marriott in downtown Huntington and the Huntington Mall, said in the release. “This is a great opportunity, the management and staff are excited about the upcoming season and can’t wait to welcome all the Herd fans.”
The hotels are located in downtown Huntington at 800 3rd Ave. and 3551 U.S. 60 East in Barboursville.
“On game weekends the staff will be showing their support dressed in green and white,” Shockley added.
Marshall Health recognized as first Center for Comprehensive MS Care in WV
HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health has earned recognition as the state’s first Center for Comprehensive Care by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS).
The Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Center distinction is appointed by a local and national committee. To earn the distinction, an organization must demonstrate coordinated, multi-disciplinary care for MS patients.
According to NMSS, Marshall Health’s clinicians continually demonstrate a wealth of knowledge, experience and the important attention to detail necessary in treating people living with MS.
For more than eight years, Marshall Health, under the leadership of Neurology Chair Paul B. Ferguson, M.D., has grown a comprehensive team of providers to treat the many facets of MS. A multiple sclerosis clinic at Marshall Health was founded in 2013 and now serves more than 1,000 patients. At the Comprehensive MS Clinic housed within Marshall Neurology, the team works together to help modify or slow the disease course, treat attacks, manage symptoms, improve function and safety and address the emotional toll multiple sclerosis can take on a patient.
“This designation is a testament to the work that has been done by countless professionals across our organization over the years to improve the care and quality of life for our MS patients,” said Ferguson, who in 2016 became the first neurologist in West Virginia to receive a Partners in Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Care designation in neurology by NMSS. “I am so proud to work alongside this remarkably talented and committed group of individuals to continue to take our care to the next level, with further growth and development of our program to serve those in need.”
The Comprehensive MS Clinic includes on-site physicians, therapists, MS-certified nursing staff and clinical pharmacists. Collaboration across other medical specialties includes neuro-radiology, ophthalmology, urology, psychiatry and neuropsychology, all with expertise in the evaluation and symptom management in MS patients.
“We are proud to partner with Marshall Health to enhance coordinated, comprehensive care for the people who live with MS in West Virginia and surrounding areas,” said Sherri Ellis, president, National MS Society, Virginia-West Virginia. “In earning this recognition, Marshall Health has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in MS care, making a tremendous impact on the nearly 1 million people living with MS in our country.”
There are more than 3,000 people in West Virginia living with MS. Marshall Health is one of 145 comprehensive care centers designated by the NMSS nationwide. To learn more about multiple sclerosis care at Marshall Health, visit marshallhealth.org/services/multiple-sclerosis or call Marshall Neurology at 304-691-1787.
Software program now accepting applications
HUNTINGTON — NewForce, a six-month, fully remote, tuition-free software development training program for West Virginia residents, has opened applications for its fifth cohort of students.
NewForce is a partnership between Generation West Virginia, Mountwest Community and Technical College and the West Virginia Community and Technical College System, according to a joint press release.
The program connects graduates with innovative employers in the Mountain State who are ready to hire, officials said in the release.
“NewForce’s learning environment is modeled after real-word software development workplaces,” Jordan Castelloe, lead instructor at NewForce, said in the release. “Students work on teams to learn how to build software applications from planning to production.”
NewForce provides tech training to West Virginians from all kinds of backgrounds: customer service workers, teachers, fast food workers, house painters, parents, accountants and more. No coding experience is required to apply.
“It’s something anyone can do,” Jen Johnson, a technical trainer at Oktana and graduate of NewForce, said in the release. “I started at 46. I would tell anyone who is interested in software development to do it. It’s changed my life.”
Also, 91% of job-seeking graduates from cohort three — the most recent graduates of the program — were employed in software development with West Virginia-based employers within seven months of graduating. The average salary of all NewForce graduates is $46,000, the release said.
“Generation West Virginia believes that everyone should have the ability to find a job they love here in West Virginia, and NewForce provides an opportunity for more people to live, work, and thrive in the Mountain State,” Courtney Susman, NewForce coordinator at Generation West Virginia, said in the release.
With all classes now fully remote, the program is available to West Virginians based anywhere in the state, Susman added.
Applications for cohort five closes on July 23, 2021, and classes begin in October. Prospective students can learn more about NewForce and apply at NewForce.com.
CSX completes purchase of Quality Carriers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CSX Corp. announced Thursday it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Quality Carriers, Inc, a North American provider of bulk liquid chemicals truck transportation, from Quality Distribution, Inc.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Quality Carriers operates over 2,500 trucks and 6,400 trailers that serve many of the largest chemical producers and processors. The addition of Quality Carriers enables CSX to extend the reach of its network and gain access to new products, markets, and regions through a unique and competitive multimodal solution that leverages the reach of truck transportation with the cost-advantage of rail-based services. As such, CSX can now provide more comprehensive transportation services to customers throughout supply chains.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Quality Carriers team to CSX,” said James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer of CSX. “We strive to provide chemical producers and shippers with the most efficient, cost-effective transportation services possible. By combining CSX’s and Quality Carriers’ capabilities, we can deliver an unparalleled multimodal solution that will generate substantial value for our customers.”
“Joining the CSX family strengthens our position as the leading bulk chemical trucking network in North America and provides our customers with an integrated rail-to-highway offering that will revolutionize the chemical transportation industry,” added Randy Strutz, president of Quality Carriers. “CSX is a pioneer in rail-based bulk chemical transportation, and there is tremendous potential in this combination. We look forward to integrating our capabilities and to providing enhanced bulk chemical transportation solutions.”
Classes for small business development enrolling
ASHLAND — Registration for Workforce Solutions classes that help students learn strategies for starting and developing their own small businesses is now open.
Among those are “Start Your Own Small Business,” “Starting Your Own Online Business,” “Start and Operate Your Own Home-Based Business,” “Create a Successful Business Plan” and “Using Social Media in Business.”
The classes are $115 and are six weeks in length. All offer an instructor-led and self-paced option. Classes open July 14, 2021.
Students complete interactive courses entirely over the Internet. All courses are led by expert instructors, many of whom are nationally known authors.
To see the entire catalog of classes, visit https://www.ed2go.com/actc.
For more information, contact Robin Harris, Director of Workforce Solutions, at robin.harris@kctcs.edu.