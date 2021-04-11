Marshall’s local TedX event about rising from tragedy
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University community celebrated an evening of “RISING” last Friday at the third annual TEDxMarshallU event.
TEDxMarshallU’s talks centered on a wide array of topics, including empowering students by Lt. Chad Napier of Appalachia HIDTA and Handle with Care West Virginia and Kathy D’Antoni of the Marshall University Board of Governors; and rebuilding the Appalachian economy by Lee Farabaugh of CORE10 and Brandon Dennison of Coalfield Development Corp. Each topic discussed was connected to the theme “rising,” a dedication to the perseverance and resilience of the community following the 1970 Marshall University airplane crash.
As a tribute to the 1971 players, Young Thundering Herd head football coach Jack Lengyel introduced the event and theme. Former Thundering Herd assistant coach Red Dawson and Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Bill Bissett sat down for a fireside chat.
To continue the three-year tradition of sharing ideas worth sharing, Matt James, TEDxMarshallU co-host and assistant dean of student affairs at Marshall, said the TEDxMarshallU team soon will be sending out a call for speakers, in which people can pitch to share their ideas at next year’s event.
People can follow @tedxmarshallu on social media throughout the summer for news and updates.
Those interested in watching TEDxMarshallU: RISING may do so by visiting www.tedxmarshallu.com.
Pa. distribution group joins natural gas collaborative
UGI Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based gas and power distribution group, has become the 17th member of the Natural Gas Supply Collaborative.
The Natural Gas Supply Collaborative is a voluntary organization of natural gas purchasers, including utilities and power generators, focused on promoting safe and responsible practices for natural gas supply. Its members collectively provide natural gas for more than 60 million customers, while sharing technical expertise and guidance on gas supply initiatives and emerging technologies.
It’s the third move by UGI in the past six months.
At the end of 2020, the company announced it was purchasing Mountaintop Energy Holdings, which owns Mountaineer Gas. That deal — which was valued at $540 million and included the assumption of $140 million in debt — is expected to close later this year after meeting customary regulatory and closing conditions. It will make UGI the dominant gas company in West Virginia, expanding its customer base by 30%. Mountaineer Gas services more than 220,000 customers in 49 of the state’s 55 counties.
In November, UGI also announced it was investing in New Energy One HoldCo LLC. That company is assisting with the development of a utility-scale renewable natural gas project in Idaho.
Cummins-powered Hino Trucks to be made in WV
Hino Trucks announced last month that it plans to crank up its North American plants later this year. That includes its facility in Mineral Wells, which has employed upward of 450 people.
The manufacturer said it hopes to restart operations in October following a troubling 2020 in which production was halted multiple times because of COVID-19, as well as governmental certification issues.
Hino’s announcement comes in conjunction with news that Cummins engines will be used in the Hino L and XL series models. The Cummins engines will replace ones previously manufactured by Hino, a Toyota Group company.