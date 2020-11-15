Associates in Primary Care partners with the Anchor Project
HURRICANE — Associates in Primary Care announces that it has teamed with the Anchor Project, a faith-based, non-profit recovery organization with locations in Huntington, Putnam County, St. Albans and Dunbar.
Under the partnership, Associates in Primary Care will deliver medical services to patients that the Anchor Project refers as those patients work through their recovery programs to rebuild their lives. Those services include family medicine care, review of medical records, drug screenings, and prescribing select medications when needed, such as Vivitrol.
“Partnering with The Anchor Project is a way to give back to the community in a meaningful way and help vulnerable populations who are struggling to change the direction of their lives,” said Denise Clegg, FNP-BC, president of Associates in Primary Care.
Associates in Primary Care provides a range of healthcare services for adult patients, in the office as well as through telehealth appointments. The practice offers a care model that provides treatment in a welcoming environment where all patients feel valued and listened to.
Associates in Primary Care, located at 3860 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, is accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 304-757-2770.
Chillicothe business announces increased production capabilitiesCHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Advantage Tent Fittings Inc., a Chillicothe-based manufacturer and distributor of commercial and military tent components, event rental products and custom-sewn/heat-sealed products, announced it will add a new state-of-the-art radio frequency vinyl sealing machine to its production capabilities.
The company said in a news release that the new machine is expected to become operational this month and will be leveraged to enhance existing product lines and support the company’s continued diversification into other non-tent related applications including vinyl products used in decontamination, first responder and medical-related fields.
The company said it will move forward on the expansion with assistance from a $20,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant and a $20,000 Fluor BWXT Opportunity Fund Grant that will cover a portion of the investment.
“We are honored and greatly appreciate the opportunity to work with JobsOhio and Fluor BWXT on this exciting and transformative investment in new equipment,” company president Ben Hall said in the release. “In addition to enhancing our core product lines through added capacity and quality controls, this project will provide a robust foundation for future growth through continued diversification into very essential non-tent related applications.”
Hall added that the company has been in hiring mode throughout 2020 due to demand for vinyl products used in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and believes the new equipment will support at least three new full-time manufacturing jobs and provide a much broader business foundation across multiple markets and applications.
“Advantage Tent Fittings is a great growing, locally-owned manufacturer producing products used by our military every day,” Mike Jacoby, OhioSE president, said in the release. “We and our partners at JobsOhio welcome Advantage Tents’ expansion in Chillicothe, which is another example of a company that has found its competitive edge in southern Ohio.”