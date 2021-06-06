Prestera Center receives national recognition
CHARLESTON — Prestera Center has been named among the top five programs in West Virginia providing high-quality residential treatment for substance use and mental health (“co-occurring”) problems, according to the website www.liveanotherday.org.
The website reports there are 32 inpatient dual-diagnosis treatment centers in West Virginia that treat addiction. Only five of these rehab centers met its rigorous editorial standards for high-quality care. The other four are Harmony Ridge near Parkersburg, Jacob’s Ladder at Brookside Farm in Aurora, WVU Medicine’s Center for Hope and Healing in Morgantown and Shenandoah Valley Community Health Center in Martinsburg.
“There are more paths to recovery today than before and more provider choices than ever before; all of the dedicated staff at Prestera Center share in this designation for high quality care,” Prestera CEO Lisa Zappia said in a press release. “All staff can take credit for committing to evidence-based curriculums and committing to services that address individual needs and effectively address trauma and other co-occurring conditions.”
Prestera Center provides mental health and substance use treatment services that lead individuals and families to sustained recovery.
Zappia went on to say, “Our clients are the motivation behind service improvements; clients give us the high privilege of helping them through their most difficult life challenges and Prestera Center sincerely appreciates that people choose us as their provider. We could not be prouder.”
Prestera Center is accepting new clients. Set-up an in-person or a telehealth appointment or to find information about services and employment opportunities, visit www.prestera.org or call 1-877-399-7776.