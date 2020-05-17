HURRICANE, W.Va. — Alpha Technologies, a Hurricane-based information technology firm will host a free webinar from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, in partnership with the West Virginia Small Business Development Center.
The webinar will discuss the primary IT challenges small businesses are facing in moving their employees and operations remote, and it will highlight solutions to address them.
“Businesses in West Virginia and around the world have had to move operations out of the office and into a remote working environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Doug Tate, CEO of Alpha Technologies. “Government-mandated ‘stay-at-home’ orders have tested the resiliency of businesses’ information technology infrastructure and created a steep learning curve for many owners and employees in managing new technology to maintain business productivity and effectiveness.”
Tate, a 20-plus-year IT expert and entrepreneur, said the May 20 webinar, which will be co-hosted by WVSBDC State Director Debra Martin, will highlight small-business feedback on the IT challenges they are currently facing, provide top-level solutions to address IT challenges and discuss the components needed to create a disaster recovery plan to prepare for future business disruptions.
“Business owners/managers or staff members that manage their company’s information technology architecture will benefit from the content shared in this webinar,” Tate added.
For more information or to register for the event, visit http://www.alpha-tech.us/pr/sbremote.aspx or call 304-201-7485.