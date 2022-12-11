Cabell Huntington Hospital earns ACR accreditation
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital has received another three-year term of accreditation in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) following the American College of Radiology’s recent review.
Image quality, staff qualifications, equipment, quality control and quality assurance programs are among the areas assessed. Cabell Huntington currently holds ACR accreditation in nuclear medicine, ultrasound and computed tomography (CT) and mammography.
Cabell Huntington Hospital first in state to offer new joint infection testing
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell Huntington Hospital laboratory is the first in the state to offer a new panel of testing for joint infections. The BIOFIRE Joint Infection (JI) Panel is the newest panel intended to aid in the diagnosis of such infections.
“The most successful treatment of a joint infection depends on a fast, accurate diagnosis,” said Frank Wellman, director of the Cabell Huntington laboratory. “The BIOFIRE JI Panel identifies bacterial genes that show an organism is resistant to one or more antibiotics, so if bacteria are identified, the test will check to see if it will respond to commonly used antibiotics. With results in about an hour, this test adds to our molecular testing catalog, which includes a respiratory panel, gastrointestinal (GI) panel, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) panel as well as a blood culture identification panel.”
Cabell County part of Comcast fiber network construction
CHARLESTON — Last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he officially signed West Virginia’s Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program grants for Comcast to begin construction activities to connect more than 2,100 unserved homes and businesses across the state.
Next month, Comcast will begin the buildout plan for two projects totaling more than $10 million, enabled in part by a $7.5 million state grant to provide more residents in Cabell, Putnam, Brooke, Hancock, Morgan and Ohio counties access to Comcast’s fiber network, according to the governor’s announcement.
This expansion will add almost 200 additional route miles of fiber to connect unserved residents to the full suite of Xfinity residential and Comcast Business services, including broadband Internet speeds of up to 1.2 gigabits per second (Gbps) for residences and up to 100 Gbps for businesses.
“This is the next official step in our partnership with Comcast to bring high-speed Internet to some of the most rural communities in West Virginia,” Justice said in a press release. “My Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy is creating partnerships like this with Comcast to bring the best in Internet service across the state, and I am excited to continue our work in expanding connectivity in West Virginia.”
Justice said the funding for the WVBIP’s LEAD program is provided through the West Virginia Legislature’s allocation of $100 million to create the West Virginia Broadband Development Fund. The Fund includes $90 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and $10 million in state general revenue funds. Funds are also derived through the ARPA Capital Projects Fund, which includes $136 million for broadband development in West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Economic Development’s Office of Broadband will administer program funds.
Terry Ellis, vice president of government and regulatory affairs at Comcast Cable, said construction activities are beginning, and the entire project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
Prestera re-accredited for several programs
HUNTINGTON — Prestera Center has received re-accreditation for its crisis stabilization, substance use residential, and assertive community treatment programs.
The accreditation, awarded by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, shows the center has demonstrated it meets international standards for quality of its programs. The accreditation is valid for three years and is the eighth-consecutive accreditation awarded to Prestera by the international body.
Prestera Center is the largest comprehensive community behavioral health center in West Virginia. The private nonprofit has provided comprehensive community behavioral health care in the Mountain State for 55 years. Today it serves Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, and Wayne counties.
CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body that was founded with a mission to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process.