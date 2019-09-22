First State Bank hosts U.S. Sen Shelley Moore Capito
HUNTINGTON — First State Bank and its board of directors had a visit from U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who recently stopped by the bank to gain insight into the issues, challenges and needs of community banks in today’s economic environment.
“We thank Sen. Capito for showing her support and understanding of the important role that community banks continue to play in the financial services industry,” First State Bank president Sam Vallandingham said in a news release. “It is a role that our bank embraces as we look to be the bank in our community that delivers the service that customers today, and tomorrow, deserve.”
Vallandingham added that community banks, like First State Bank, have 52,000 locations nationwide and represent 99% of all banks. They employ 760,000 Americans and are, on average, the only physical banking presence in one of five U.S. counties. Holding $4.9 trillion in assets, nearly $4 trillion in deposits and $3.4 trillion in loans to consumers, community banks channel local deposits to the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers’ dreams in communities throughout America.
First State Bank, based in Barboursville and with branch locations in downtown Huntington and Teays Valley, has been locally owned and operated for nearly 115 years. To learn more about The First State Bank, visit online at fsb-wv.com or call 304-736-5271.
OLBH certified as acute stroke ready hospital
ASHLAND — Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark for Acute Stroke Ready Certification.
In order to receive certification, OLBH underwent an onsite review in July. During the visit, Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including program management and delivering and facilitating clinical care, the hospital said in a news release.
“Acute Stroke Ready Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend OLBH for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”
“The road to stroke certification isn’t short, and we’ve been preparing and working the last few years toward this goal,” said Kathy Skaggs, OLBH stroke coordinator. “I’d like to thank the physicians and staff who helped earn this distinction. To be named a stroke ready hospital demonstrates to patients that OLBH is committed to maintaining high standards and that our program is providing the next generation of stroke care to the region.”
For more information, visit jointcommission.org. For information concerning OLBH, visit BonSecours.com.