St. Mary’s Regional Sleep Center receives re-accreditation
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Regional Sleep Center has again received a five-year accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).
The Sleep Center has been accredited by the AASM since 1997.
To receive and maintain accreditation, a sleep center must meet or exceed all standards for professional health care as designated by the AASM. The standards address core areas such as personnel, facility and equipment, policies and procedures, data acquisition, patient care, and quality assurance. Additionally, the sleep center’s goals must be clearly stated and include plans for positively affecting the quality of medical care in the community it serves.
Directed by HIMG pulmonologist and critical care physician, Dr. William R. Beam, St. Mary’s Regional Sleep Center is located at 2801 South Staunton Road in Huntington. The Sleep Center offers 12 sleep clinic beds, a home-like environment for patients, hotel-like patient amenities and reserved parking.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), the national accrediting body for sleep disorders centers, is a professional medical society for clinicians, researchers, and other health care providers in the field of sleep medicine. The AASM improves sleep health and promotes high quality, patient-centered care through advocacy, education, strategic research and practice standards.
Pathways makes best place to work award list
ASHLAND — The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company announced companies that made the 19th annual best place to work in Kentucky award list.
Pathways Inc., a community mental health center and certified community behavioral health clinic serving 10 counties in northeast Kentucky, was selected as one of 25 companies in the “2023 Best Places to Work” in the large-sized employer category.
“Pathways is honored to have achieved this prestigious award,” Jennifer Willis, Pathways’ CEO, said in a press release. “We continually strive to create a welcoming and inclusive work environment, provide our staff with the best benefits possible, and recognize and celebrate their achievements. We have worked hard to make positive changes at Pathways to become an employer of choice and it is humbling to see our employees affirm that we have created a positive work environment worthy of this honor.”
Pathways’ executive team will attend a “Best Places to Work in Kentucky Awards Dinner” on Thursday, June 8, at the Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky, to receive its award and ranking.
Pathways serves Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup, Lawrence, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan and Rowan counties with a comprehensive array of quality behavioral health services and offers 24/7 Help Line services by calling 1-800-562- 8909 or 1-606-324-1141.
CSX reaches agreement with IBEW on paid sick leave
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CSX announced last week that it has reached an agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) to provide paid sick leave to employees.
It is the seventh agreement between CSX and rail unions in recent weeks and brings the total number of employees who now have paid sick leave to nearly 7,700 — or 46% of CSX’s union-represented workforce.
Other unions that have negotiated paid sick leave for their members include the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way (BMWED), which represents track workers; the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen (BRC), which represents mechanical employees; the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), which represents railroad machinists; and the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers (NCFO), which represents CSX’s utility workers.
Executive Jet Management to speak at MU flight school
CHARLESTON — Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School will welcome Brian Hirsch, president of Executive Jet Management, to its Excellence in Aviation Professional Speaker Series.
Hirsch’s “chalk talk” will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the flight school, located at 600 Eagle Mountain Road in Charleston near West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
Hirsch holds a bachelor’s degree from Duke University in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology School of Aerospace Engineering. His aviation career started at GE Aircraft Engines (known today as GE Aviation), where he worked on several commercial and military engine programs. Prior to joining NetJets Inc., he also was a successful entrepreneur who cofounded a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 135 Air Carrier utilizing the Cirrus SR22 aircraft.
Those who would like to attend the lecture are asked to respond by e-mail to either rittern@marshall.edu or lemonl@marshall.edu by Friday, March 31.
FamilyCare Health Centers to host opening for mobile health unit
CHARLESTON — FamilyCare Health Centers will hold a grand opening for its new mobile health unit in Putnam County on Tuesday.
The new unit at 1 Dot Way in Poca, West Virginia, will expand FamilyCare’s existing school-based health services and ensure easy access to quality health care among students, families and school personnel in the Kanawha Valley. Tuesday’s event will include remarks from FamilyCare staff at 1:45 p.m., a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m., a walk-through of the unit from 2:10-2:45 p.m., and refreshments. All are welcome to attend.
Established in 1989 as a provider of women’s health services, FamilyCare since grown to provide medical, dental and behavioral health care for every member of the family. FamilyCare cares for over 33,000 people in four counties in West Virginia. For more information, visit www.familycarewv.org.