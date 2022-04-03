Commission on Cancer grants Cabell Huntington Hospital re-accreditation
HUNTINGTON — The Commission on Cancer, a program of the American College of Surgeons, has granted three-year re-accreditation to the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center program at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network.
To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
As a CoC-accredited cancer center, the ECCC cancer program takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, and other cancer specialists. This multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care.
The CoC Accreditation Program provides the framework for the ECCC to continue its patient care through various cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease and end-of-life care. When patients receive care at a CoC facility, they also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling, and patient-centered services, including psycho-social support, a patient navigation process, and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.
Like all CoC-accredited facilities, the ECCC maintains a cancer registry and contributes data to the National Cancer Data Base, a joint program of the CoC and American Cancer Society. This nationwide oncology outcomes database is the largest clinical disease registry in the world. Data on all types of cancer are tracked and analyzed through the NCDB and used to explore trends in cancer care. CoC-accredited cancer centers, in turn, have access to information derived from this type of data analysis, which is used to create national, regional, and state benchmark reports. These reports help CoC facilities with their quality improvement efforts.
The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 1.7 million cases of cancer will be diagnosed in 2022. There are currently more than 1,500 CoC-accredited cancer programs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. CoC-accredited facilities diagnose and/or treat more than 70% of all newly diagnosed patients with cancer.
OVP Health Recovery Center receives ASAM Level of Care Certification
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The OVP Health Recovery Center at 335 Township Road 1026 near South Point, Ohio, has achieved certification from the American Society of Addiction Medicine, a professional medical society representing more than 6,000 physicians, clinicians and associated professionals in the field of addiction medicine.
Certification helps to accurately differentiate between levels of care, highlight treatment programs that have evidence-based policies and procedures, and support adoption of standards of care to improve the quality of addiction treatment.
The OVP Health Recovery Center is an 80-bed inpatient substance abuse treatment and recovery facility in South Point, Ohio. It is licensed by the state of Ohio to provide multiple levels of care.
Lung Cancer screening eligibility expanded by Mountain Health Network
HUNTINGTON — Smokers age 50 and older can now be screened for lung cancer. The Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center and St. Mary’s Regional Lung Center offer screenings to eligible patients without a physician referral.
Patients can call either facility to speak to a nurse navigator who will evaluate patients for eligibility and schedule the screening. In addition, the ECCC offers a cancer screening clinic the third Monday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently expanded the eligibility criteria for patients to receive low-dose computed tomography lung screenings to detect lung cancer. The criteria now include people between the ages of 50 and 77 who do not have symptoms of lung cancer but have a history of smoking at least one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years, are currently a smoker or have quit smoking within the past 15 years.
“Low-dose CT scans are recommended for current or former heavy smokers who are at high risk of lung cancer, based on the results of a study that found a 20 percent reduction in deaths among those who had low-dose CT scans rather than chest X-rays,” said Molly Brumfield, manager of medical and surgical programs at the Edwards Center. “We developed these screenings to help qualifying individuals be screened without an initial physician referral.”
According to CMS, the risk of developing lung cancer is largely driven by age and smoking status, with smoking estimated to account for nearly 90% of all lung cancer cases.
“This potentially life-saving opportunity begins with a phone call to the nurse navigator,” said Laura Ferguson, patient navigator at St. Mary’s “The navigator will evaluate patients for eligibility and schedule an appointment. We encourage former and current smokers to get screened early, as symptoms of lung cancer often don’t appear until the disease is already at an advanced stage.”
At both the Edwards Center and St. Mary’s, the provider conducts a patient exam and provides smoking counseling, if applicable. The patient is then scheduled for a low-dose lung screening CT. Once complete, the provider follows up with the patient to go over the results and develop a plan of care.
Lung cancer screening is covered by Medicare and by many private health insurance plans. Additionally, SMMC also provides a self-pay option of $75 for patients without insurance coverage.
To find out if you are eligible for a low-dose CT lung cancer screening, call the ECCC at 304-399-6770 or SMMC’s Regional Cancer Center at 304-399-7457.
Huntington-based CITCO Water passes responsible distribution verification
HUNTINGTON — CITCO Water announced that it has successfully passed its National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD) Responsible Distribution verification for the current three-year cycle, reaffirming the company’s commitment to the health, safety, and security of its employees, community and the environment.
Responsible Distribution is the NACD’s third-party-verified environmental, health, safety and security program that allows members to demonstrate their pledge to continuous performance improvement in every phase of chemical storage, handling, transportation, and disposal.
“Responsible Distribution is critical to the chemical distribution industry’s ability to safely deliver more than 30 million tons of product every year,” said NACD President and CEO Eric R. Byer. “Through their successful verification, CITCO Water and its senior leadership have committed to continuous improvement in the responsible management and handling of chemicals that ensures NACD members effectively support the industries America relies on most, such as agriculture, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing equipment, and many others.”
The Responsible Distribution program requires third-party verification of facilities against a set of guiding principles, including strict adherence to widely accepted industry and business practices and participation with interested entities in creating responsible laws, regulations, and systems to help safeguard our communities, workplaces and environment.
Participation in Responsible Distribution has significant benefits, including education and training in health, safety, security, and environmental performance; better documentation of company policies; improved communication with local communities; reduced audit time and costs; and increased credibility.
Valley Health Systems participating in COVID-19 program
HUNTINGTON — Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response has launched a nationwide initiative “Test to Treat,” providing individuals rapid access to lifesaving COVID-19 treatment options. Valley Health Systems is participating in this public health initiative designed to reduce infectious disease transmission.
Dr. Mathew Weimer, vice president of health services and chief medical officer of Valley Health Systems, said the Test to Treat initiative offers one-stop rapid testing and dispensing of oral antiviral treatment for eligible patients at a number of Valley Health locations. It will streamline the overall process for patients and will allow for more timely treatment, which will be beneficial for many patients and will lead to lifesaving management of COVID-19 for some patients, he said.
The program is designed to ensure easy access to testing so that patients who have COVID-19 find out early, can isolate appropriately, and are quickly linked to treatment options. “The ability to be tested and obtain treatment in a timely manner has previously been difficult. Turnaround time for tests have been inconsistent and finding a pharmacy with the antivirals in stock has also been challenging,” said Ashley Houvouras, chief pharmacy officer. “With this initiative, patients will be able to receive test results within 15 minutes and, if they qualify, receive treatment before leaving their appointment.”
Valley Health has also received three rapid COVID-19 antigen analyzers, which also test for flu A/B simultaneously, along with additional testing supplies from Health Resources and Services Administration. Analyzers are placed at the Huntington, Wayne, and Milton locations, but all clinical offices at Valley Health offer testing collected at sites and sent to a dedicated Valley Health lab for both PCR and Antigen testing.
The analyzers allow providers to coordinate with patients and pharmacies to dispense the oral COVID-19 antivirals Paxlovid and molnupiravir, which are available at the East Huntington, Huntington, Milton, and Wayne locations’ in-office pharmacies. If a patient receives a positive test and is eligible based on medical indications, they can receive one of these medications before even leaving the office to provide one-stop care whenever possible.
Valley Health will continue to provide COVID-19 testing at all locations. It urges individuals to get vaccinated and seek care at the start of COVID-19 symptoms.