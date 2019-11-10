Hospital named among best for joint replacement
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) has been recognized by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for the ninth year in a row. CHH has received this designation for as long as the award has been available to the public.
CHH has also been recognized as one of Healthgrades 2020 America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery for the second year. These achievements place CHH’s Mary H. Hodges Joint Replacement Center among the top 100 hospitals out of nearly 4,500 evaluated nationwide. In addition, CHH is celebrating 13 consecutive years as a 5-star (out of five stars) designated facility for knee replacement surgery.
The Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation demonstrates how clinical performance continues to differ between hospitals nationally, regionally and at the local level, according to a release from the hospital.
“The quality of orthopedic procedures and the physicians who perform them can be vastly different, which impacts the results for patients,” said Dr. Ali Oliashirazi, surgical director of the Mary H. Hodges Joint Replacement Center at Cabell Huntington Hospital and professor and chairman of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “Healthgrades creates transparency by providing objective data to help patients choose the physician and hospital they can trust.”
Dr. Brad Bowman, Healthgrades’ chief medical officer, said in the release: “The hospitals that have achieved the Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement distinction have demonstrated a commitment to exceptional quality of care and can distinguish themselves to consumers seeking care at high-quality facilities.”
Cabell Huntington Hospital received other awards from Healthgrades for quality and safety practices. A complete list of awards can be viewed at www.cabellhuntington.org.
Cabell Huntington uses advanced system in hip surgeryHUNTINGTON — Gary Hill is the first patient in the Tri-State to have a hip fusion converted to a total hip replacement with the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System.
Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) is the only hospital in the region to offer robotic-arm assisted total hip and knee replacement with Stryker’s Mako System. The robotic technology helps provide surgeons with enhanced accuracy.
At the age of 15, Hill was involved in a car crash. His pelvis was completely crushed. He had several surgeries over the next 30 years with no relief. He consulted with the orthopedic team at CHH and decided to try one more time.
“This eight-hour hip surgery was very complicated and required coordination with four surgeons, as well as the computer science department at Marshall University to make a 3D printed model of Mr. Hill’s hip joint,” said Matthew Bullock, orthopedic surgeon and assistant professor in the Department of Orthopaedics at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “Then we involved our team’s dedicated Stryker Mako representatives to devise several plans to execute the surgery, which was a huge success.”
In addition to Bullock, Thomas Emmer, Felix Cheung and Alexander Caughran were the other surgeons involved in the procedure.
During the procedure, the 3D model was used to create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment for total hip replacement.
In the operating room, the surgeons followed the surgical plan while preparing the hip for the implant. The surgeons guided the robotic arm within the predefined area and the Mako System helped the surgeon stay within the boundaries that were defined when the personalized preoperative plan was created.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect when I came out of surgery, but I was pleasantly surprised that I had minimal pain and was up walking the next day,” Hill said.
For more information on minimally invasive procedures at Cabell Huntington Hospital, call 304-781-IMIS (4647).
Free small-business seminar set in HuntingtonThe West Virginia Small Business Development Center will present the seminar “Understanding Financial Statements” from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 14, in Huntington.
The seminar will be at CoWorks (Chase Bank building), 1000 5th Ave. West Virginia SBDC business coach Amber Wilson will host the presentation by Tim James, loan officer, First Microloan of West Virginia.
The SBDC, CoWorks and the Huntington Area Development Council are sponsoring the seminar, which is free.
“Understanding Financial Statements” will provide an overview of financial statements all business owners should review on a regular basis. Attendees will learn what indicators to look for, how to interpret the information, what lenders look for, and the importance of knowing and understanding what a company’s statements say about its business.
To register, visit www.wvsbdc.com and click “Training Calendar” or contact Wilson at 304-528-5616 or Amber.C.Wilson@wv.gov.