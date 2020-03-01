Event to introduce high school students to careers in manufacturing
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — ALTIVIA Petrochemicals LLC, SunCoke Energy and Veolia will once again hold an event designed to introduce high school students to careers in manufacturing.
Creating the Tri-State’s Tomorrow Today (CT3) is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Shawnee State University, 940 2nd St., Portsmouth, Ohio.
During the first annual event, about 100 high school sophomores from five area schools (Green Local, Greenup, Raceland-Worthington, Russell Independent and Wheelersburg) will learn about career opportunities within manufacturing and the education and skills needed to enter the workforce.
Representatives from ALTIVIA Petrochemicals LLC, SunCoke Energy and Veolia will be available to speak to those in attendance about careers in the area’s chemical industry and what is needed to pursue the opportunities. Information and guidance will be provided to highlight local education programs that prepare residents for jobs in industry, such as a chemical operator whose starting annual salary begins at $70,000 plus benefits.
Ohio University Southern, Shawnee State University, Tri-State Building and Construction Trades Council, Collins Career Center and Scioto County Career and Technical Center will serve as event sponsors. These partners along with Ashland Community and Technical College and Marshall University will provide details about their programs and the experience students can gain while still in high school and how the understanding can jump-start a successful career.
JustTech recognized on CRN’s 2020 MSP500 list
HUNTINGTON — JustTech, a provider of managed IT and managed print solutions with offices in Huntington and Portsmouth, Ohio, announced last week that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named JustTech to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category.
This list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers.
This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market, which involves allowing file sharing on a network; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.
JustTech supports over 3,000 clients, primarily in the SMB space, across five states. Since launching its managed IT solutions 10 years ago, JustTech has seen a 98% client retention rate and zero percent turnover of JustTech employees that support providing these IT services to their clients. The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.
Mountain Health Network wound centers receive quality, service awards
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center and the Center for Wound Healing at Cabell Huntington Hospital have received quality and patient satisfaction awards in wound care. RestorixHealth, a leading wound care management company, awarded these as part of its clinical distinction program.
St. Mary’s is the recipient of RestorixHealth’s Center of Excellence award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national wound care quality benchmarks over a six-month period. Cabell Huntington received the Clinical Distinction Award and the Patient Satisfaction Award, which recognize those wound centers that meet or exceed national quality and patient satisfaction benchmarks over a six-month period.
“These achievements reaffirm the quality of wound care that Mountain Health Network hospitals provide their patients every day,” said Dr. Hoyt Burdick, chief clinical officer, Mountain Health Network. “We are proud to be a recipient of these awards that recognize the hard work and dedication of our staff.”
The Center of Excellence Award, Restorix’s highest achievement, distinguishes centers that have demonstrated exceptional success by meeting or exceeding clinical, operational and financial benchmarks in different categories, including healing outcomes, assessment and care processes, debridement, vascular assessment and patient safety, along with a patient satisfaction rate of 96% or higher.
Restorix launched its Clinical Distinction recognition program to recognize centers that have demonstrated success by meeting or exceeding patient safety goals along with a 90% healing rate. The Patient Satisfaction recognition program recognizes centers that meet or achieve a patient satisfaction score of 96% or higher.
For more information about St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, visit www.st-marys.org. For more information about the Center for Wound Healing at Cabell Huntington Hospital, visit www.cabellhuntington.org.