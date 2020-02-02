Cabell Huntington Hospital wraps up 2019 United Way campaign
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) continued its longtime support of United Way of the River Cities (UWRC) by donating $60,000 for United Way’s 2019 campaign.
The funds raised by CHH are gathered from payroll deductions, special events and individual donations by employees.
“For us, working with United Way of the River Cities is part of our heritage and it’s part of our future,” said Kevin Fowler, president of CHH. “This is another demonstration of the entire hospital giving back to our community.”
United Way of the River Cities is a nonprofit organization that partners with the community to seek solutions for its biggest issues. Contributions to the United Way support funded partner programs that create long-term solutions to problems in the areas of education, income, health and safety-net services/basic needs.
“We are very grateful to the employees at Cabell Huntington Hospital for this generous gift. The hospital has supported United Way for many years not only with monetary donations but also by not just allowing but encouraging their staff to serve on our board of directors and as campaign ambassadors. CHH has also been a major supporter of our LEVELS event every year,” said Carol H. Bailey, United Way of the River Cities’ executive director. “Without gifts like this from CHH and other businesses, organizations and individuals, important work in education, health, financial stability and basic needs provision would not get done. As a community-driven organization, we are proud to have this level of support from one of the most important employers and service providers in our region.”
This contribution will help change nearly 1,700 lives in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mason counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio, Bailey added.
Pruett joins Valley Health’s new Charitable Giving Program
HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University football coach Bob Pruett has joined the team at Valley Health Systems, lending his experience and insight to the organization’s Charitable Giving Program.
Pruett will act in an advisory capacity to assist Jessica Staples, who has been named Valley Health’s new director of charitable giving and special projects.
Officials said the goal of the Charitable Giving Program is to respond to the needs of Valley Health patients and communities by raising and stewarding funds that will improve their well-being.
Some examples may include raising funds for increased access to reliable transportation services, a barrier many patients face when trying to access health care services.
Staples added, “I believe in our mission of quality health care for all people, and this is a tremendously exciting initiative to take that mission farther than we’ve been able to take it before.”
Staples, a Marshall University graduate, first joined Valley Health Systems in September 2009 as financial case manager for Valley Health Huntington. She also has served the organization as office coordinator at A Woman’s Place and at East Huntington.
In addition to Pruett, Staples is governed by eight other Valley Health leaders who make up the Charitable Giving Committee. They include: President and CEO Steve Shattls; Dr. Daniel Brody, dentist; Rhonda Damron, office coordinator, Fort Gay; Dr. Rebecca Denning, director of training and lead psychologist; Dr. Andrea Kellar, OB/GYN section chief; Dr. Amy Marsteller, family practice physician; Rachel Merino, chief of staff; and Dr. Daniel Whitmore, family practice physician and pediatric section chief.
Staples will work with the committee to evaluate opportunities that best align with Valley Health’s mission, officials added. She also will develop and maintain ongoing relationships with potential donors, coordinate and execute fundraising events, work with vendors and volunteers, and assist in various other projects as needed, they said.
Kentucky Power named one of state’s Best Places to Work
ASHLAND — Kentucky Power has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for 2020.
Kentucky Power, based in Ashland, is among 31 businesses in the large category to receive the honor in the 16th annual list. Rankings of all 100 companies will be revealed at an awards dinner April 23 in Lexington.
“We are excited to be recognized as one of Kentucky’s Best Places to Work,” said Kentucky Power President Brett Mattison. “This honor demonstrates to our customers that Kentucky Power cares not only about the communities we serve but also our employees.”
Best Places to Work in Kentucky is a survey and awards program that identifies and recognizes the best employers in Kentucky. The Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce host the initiative that supports workplace excellence and moving Kentucky forward.
Winning businesses from across the state were selected in three categories: small, medium and large. The selection process, managed by Best Companies Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey.
The competition is a multi-year initiative designed to motivate companies in the commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence. Many studies show a strong correlation between profitability and creating good places to work.
Kentucky Power employs about 400 workers at operations in Ashland, Hazard, Frankfort, Louisa, Paintsville, Pikeville and Whitesburg.
United Way announces new grant cycle for 2020
HUNTINGTON — Each year, United Way of the River Cities (UWRC) makes grant funds available for safety-net programs that provide emergency basic needs to residents in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio.
Every two years, impact grants are awarded to programs that address UWRC Strategies for Change. 2020 starts a new cycle for both grants, according to a news release from UWRC.
These grants will follow the new set of Strategies for Change that have been identified by the needs assessment, according to the release.
“We reassess the needs in the counties we serve every four years to ensure that our work is focused on the concerns of our community,” Rachel Houston, director of community impact at UWRC, said in the release. “Our grants are open to any organization or program in our five-county service area as long as they fall within our Strategies of Change.”
The grant process will open Feb. 10.
To learn more about the funding process or to sign up to stay up to date about the grant process, view the updated Strategies of Change and access the 2020 Community Needs Assessment, visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org/grants.