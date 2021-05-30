Disaster unemployment assistance benefits available to those who qualify
CHARLESTON — Disaster unemployment assistance (DUA) benefits are available to qualifying individuals living or working in Kanawha, Cabell, Mingo and Wayne counties, which were designated as major disaster areas by the governor and President Joe Biden on May 20.
Kanawha, Cabell, Mingo and Wayne counties experienced significant flooding on Feb. 27, 2021. Individuals living or working in Kanawha, Cabell, Mingo and Wayne counties who lost their job due to the flooding may apply for federal unemployment benefits. Claims must be filed by June 28, 2021.
The DUA benefits are available to self-employed workers normally not entitled to unemployment insurance. This includes farmers. Those who apply must provide proof of past earnings, such as business records or bank statements, and their most recent income tax form.
Individuals who are unemployed due to the Feb. 27 floods must contact WorkForce West Virginia by sending an email to WorkForceDocumentation@wv.gov or by calling 304-352-4797 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
For more information, to report fraud, schedule a call with a WorkForce representative or access the online claimant system visit www.workforcewv.org.
RCBI, Mountwest to offer OSHA safety course
HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University and Mountwest Community & Technical College will offer the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) 10-hour safety certification course for general industry June 10-11, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily.
Training will take place at Mountwest in Huntington.
Taught by an OSHA-authorized trainer, the in-person class is designed to familiarize entry-level workers with federal standards and safety and health hazards common to the workplace in order to identify, avoid, control and prevent jobsite hazards. Participants who complete the training will earn OSHA course completion cards.
“This type of OSHA training benefits both employees and employers,” said Carol Howerton, RCBI’s senior strategic advisor for workforce development. “It ensures workers possess the basic knowledge to mitigate on-the-job risk to themselves or others, while helping companies reduce downtime and costs associated with injuries and avoid higher worker’s compensation rates.”
Cost for the 10-hours of training is $200 per person. For more information and to register, contact RCBI’s Carol Howerton at carol.howerton@rcbi.org or 304-781-1680.