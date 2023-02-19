Marshall to host Career Expo, Educator Expo March 8
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Office of Career Education will host two job fairs — a Career Expo and an Educator Expo on March 8.
The events will take place from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, in Marshall’s Memorial Student Center.
Officials said the Career Expo is bringing over 140 companies across all fields to the Huntington campus to hire for jobs and internships, including Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia; Cabell Huntington Hospital; the FBI; FDIC; the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District; J.H. Fletcher & Co.; Kelley Galloway Smith Goolsby; Marathon Petroleum Corporation; Mountain Care Network; Pepsi; and Nucor.
A complete list of employers who will be on hand can be found at https://www.marshall.edu/careereducation/career-expo/.
The Educator Expo will take place in Room BE5, in the lower level of the Memorial Student Center. It will include representatives from 27 school districts in this region and beyond looking to hire teachers, speech pathologists, school counselors, nurses and wellness employees.
“I encourage those who are coming to the events to be dressed professionally, have their resumes, and be prepared with a 30-second ‘commercial’ about themselves,” Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing in the Office of Career Education, said in a press release announcing the expos. “Even when standing in line, it’s important to talk with others and be open. Networking is an important aspect to finding a career.”
To help Marshall students prepare, the Office of Career Education is teaming up with JCPenney at the Huntington Mall to offer JCPenney Suit Up from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 5. The JCPenney Suit Up event provides Marshall students, faculty and staff with a 30% discount on business attire purchased during the event, including an additional 30% off discount on sale-priced professional wear, the release said. Staff members from the Office of Career Education and store employees will be on hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion trends, as well as the basics of appropriate business dress.
Both expos are open to all, with sponsorship from Marshall’s Office of Career Education. For more information, visit career@marshall.edu or visit www.marshall.edu/careereducation.
Community Hospice awarded accreditation
Community Hospice has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care, according to a press release from the organization.
“We sought accreditation for our organization because we want to demonstrate our commitment to patients’ safety and quality care,” Rod Hieneman, Community Hospice CEO, said in the release. “We view obtaining Joint Commission accreditation as another step toward achieving excellence.”
Community Hospice underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in mid-December 2022, according to the release.
It said during the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with nearly 600 standards spanning several areas including quality of care, infection control and prevention, medication management, leadership, emergency management, and patient rights and responsibilities.
Officials said this accreditation also grants Community Hospice “federal deemed status,” recognizing that the organization meets or exceeds federal requirements set forth in Medicare’s conditions of participation for hospice programs. The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess and improve performance.
The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a heath care accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions and rigorous standards,” said Deborah Ryan, interim executive vice president, accreditation and certification operations, The Joint Commission.
“We commend Community Hospice for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients.”
Community Hospice is a not-for-profit organization incorporated in 1979. Community Hospice serves more than 1,200 patients annually in a nine-county service area that includes Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence, Elliott, Johnson and Martin counties in Kentucky, along with Lawrence and Scioto counties, Ohio.