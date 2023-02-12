Jackson County, Ohio, economic development partnership recognized
LOGAN, Ohio — Jackson County’s economic development agency, the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership, has been named the top business retention and expansion (BR&E) program in southern Ohio.
BR&Es are critical economic development meetings with the purpose of identifying incumbent companies’ strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. These meetings allow local, regional, and state economic development entities to help meet area companies’ needs, anticipate threats of closure or down-sizing, and even assist existing firms’ growth.
Local economic development offices in conjunction with Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), annually create a targeted list of companies to perform BR&Es either in-person or virtually. The companies targeted represent a significant portion of the private sector employment in a community. In 2022, the JCEDP hit the highest percentage of their target companies in the OhioSE 9-county southern Ohio sub-region.
“The JCEDP and Sam Brady’s commitment to BR&E has been critical in Jackson County’s tremendous track record of success over the last few years,” said Mike Jacoby, President and CEO of OhioSE. “80% of a community’s economic development project wins come from existing employers, which is why we believe execution of a BR&E program is the foundation of a local development office.”
“It’s an honor for our outreach efforts to be celebrated by OhioSE,” said Sam Brady, President and CEO of JCEDP. “The relationships we have forged over the years have afforded the opportunity to get to know, and better yet understand, some exceptional companies and people. Our real pride is the service we are allowed to provide to our job creators.”
Aetna Better Health of WV selected by DHHR
CHARLESTON — Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, a CVS Health company, has been selected by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to continue serving Mountain Health Promise members under a new Medicaid managed care contract.
Aetna Better Health of West Virginia has been the sole managed care organization serving approximately 30,000 Mountain Health Promise beneficiaries statewide and began supporting the program in 2020.
Under the new contract, Aetna Better Health of West Virginia will continue supporting Mountain Health Promise members across the state. The contract covers physical and behavioral health care services for children and youth in the foster care system and individuals receiving adoption assistance, as well as children in the Children with Serious Emotional Disorders (CSED) waiver program.
Aetna Better Health of West Virginia has been committed to supporting children and youth in the foster care system and their families.
The plan recently announced it provided $6.1 million to health care providers across the state to help them expand community-based waiver services for CSED so children can transition from residential facilities to home- and/or community-based settings. In addition, the plan provided $9.3 million to residential and community-based service providers to help them serve members after they have transitioned to home- and/or community-based settings.
Aetna Better Health of West Virginia serves approximately 210,000 members across the state through the Mountain Health Trust and Mountain Health Promise managed care programs. The new one-year contract for the Mountain Health Promise program is anticipated to begin July 1, 2023, with three possible one-year extensions.
FamilyCare Health Centers take walk-ins
CHARLESTON — FamilyCare Health Centers will hold a grand opening for its first designated walk-in clinic, ConvenientCare, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 in partnership with Fruth Pharmacy (Hurricane location).
The clinic at 3109 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane will offer services for all urgent medical needs such as colds, sore throats, COVID testing and vaccines, flu and infections.
Tuesday’s event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, remarks from the mayor of Hurricane and Lynne Fruth along with FamilyCare staff, a tour of the site, and refreshments. The public is welcome to attend.