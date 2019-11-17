Southwestern District Labor Council honors state leaders
HUNTINGTON — The Southwestern District Labor Council inducted five long-time state labor leaders into its Hall of Fame at its annual banquet at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Oct. 19.
Those inducted were Robin Young of the Communications Workers of America; Bob Brown of the American Federation of Teachers; Raymond “B.B” Smith of the Affiliated Construction Trades and Ginny Moles of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
An additional inductee was Lisa Johnson of the American Income Life for her and her company’s steadfast support of union workers.
The Southwestern District Labor Council is one of nearly 500 state and local labor councils of the AFL-CIO. There are 13 labor councils in West Virginia. The SWDLC’s area includes Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo Counties.
“Over the years, those inducted into our Hall of Fame have included not only labor leaders but also members of the business community such as Lisa Johnson, individuals from the political world, the media, the professions and academia, people who have worked cooperatively with labor in furtherance of the basic aims of unions, to deliver excellent work at fair compensation and in an environment of safety,” said Labor Council President Justin Altizer.
Huntington/Fox Fire KOA Campground wins awards
HUNTINGTON — Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest group of open-to-the-public campgrounds, announced last week that the Huntington/Fox Fire KOA Holiday Campground has earned the 2020 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award.
These prestigious awards were presented Monday, Nov. 11, at KOA’s Annual International Convention in Savannah, Georgia.
The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA in Billings, Montana, in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award, according to a news release from KOA.
It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review, according to the release.
“It’s such a pleasure to be able to recognize the wonderful folks wearing yellow who take such great care of KOA campers all year,” KOA President and CEO Toby O’Rourke said in the release.
“These KOA owners have made the right investments in their campgrounds to make them the very best in North America, and they’ve taken steps to ensure that their guests receive fantastic service and have the best outdoor recreation experience possible. This award is driven by feedback from campers, and that makes the KOA President’s Award all the more valuable.”
Operation Soldier Care collects $40,000 for deployed troops
INEZ, Ky. — Fast Change Lube and Oil Inc. presented $40,000 as part of Operation Soldier Care to Military Missions on Oct. 24, representing monetary and donated items collected in support and honor of the nation’s deployed military personnel.
“Operation Soldier Care helps show our support for the military by providing them with items they may not be able to easily get while deployed,” Fast Change President Kevin Davis said in a press release.
“I am proud to partner with WEMM-FM for this effort and we’re thankful for the support of our community members, customers, employees, vendors who donated to help send care packages as an expression of appreciation and gratitude.”
This year’s donations to Operation Soldier Care exceeded last year’s effort by $10,000 with 100 percent of the money collected benefiting troops.
Military Missions is a non-profit charity organization founded in 2005 in Lexington, Kentucky, by Beth Pennington, the mother of a Marine, and seeks to involve the community in activities and events that will give civilians an opportunity to express their gratitude for the sacrificial service of those who have worn the uniform.
Local workshop to focus on contracting for small businesses
HUNTINGTON — Small businesses across the region can learn about contracting opportunities with the federal government during a workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, at RCBI at 1050 4th Ave. in Huntington.
The event, sponsored by RCBI and the Regional Contracting Assistance Center (RCAC), will feature representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Veterans Health Administration, who will share insights on contracting opportunities with the Veterans Administration and explain how to navigate the application process. The cost is $10 and includes lunch.
Register is required at www.rcbi.org/go/contracting19. For more information, contact RCBI’s Derek Scarbro at dscarbro@rcbi.org or 304-781-1684.
OLBH’s Home Health receives four star rating
The Bellefonte Home Health Care Agency, the home health agency of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH), has been awarded a four-star rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The four-star rating was earned by the services the home health agency provides in both Kentucky and Ohio, according to an OLBH press release.
The CMS ratings are publicly available on the Home Health Compare section of the Medicare.gov website.
Bellefonte Home Health Care Agency provides services in both Kentucky and Ohio, serving a total of seven counties. The agency offers specially-trained professionals to manage nursing care, occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, medical social work assistance, fall prevention, personal care assistance, pediatric services and telehealth monitoring.
For more information about Bellefonte Home Health Care Agency call the OLBH campus office at 606-833-3545 or the Ironton office at 740-533-9010.