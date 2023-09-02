ACTC program to help bolster workforce, earning potential
ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) is partnering with businesses to strengthen the area’s workforce while improving access to higher earning potential.
“Businesses in Kentucky’s key sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, skilled trades and many others that are committed to attainable education and investing in their workforce will now hold the title ‘Education First Employer.’ Companies that qualify to participate in this program share similar values and have shown a commitment to go above and beyond to support employees through education and training,” the college said in a press release.
To achieve the Education First Employer designation, businesses must provide tuition assistance, flexible scheduling and offer competitive wages. They must also actively partner with ACTC to enhance students’ employability skills and better position graduates for high earning potential.
“ACTC is committed to partnering with local companies, increasing the skill level of our workforce and bettering the lives of our learners,” said Larry Ferguson, ACTC president & CEO, in the release. “As labor participation rates remain below pre-pandemic levels, this alliance offers a solution through increased access to attainable education. In turn, we aim to increase program completion rates, the skill level of our workforce and the standard of living in our communities.”
Ferguson said ACTC now looks to expand the initiative, inviting companies who are investing in workforce development to sign the Education First Employer commitment.
Businesses interested in pursuing the Education First Employer distinction can visit kctcs.edu or contact Kelly Heckman at kelly.heckman@kctcs.edu with the KCTCS Workforce and Economic Development Office to learn more.
A full listing of current participating companies can be found at kctcs.edu/education-first-employers.
Greenup County launches website
GREENUP, Ky. — The Greenup County Economic Development Authority (GCEDA) has launched the website GreenupCountyKY.com.
Businesses seeking to locate or expand their operations can review available industrial sites in the county. Detailed information is currently available for five sites along the Ohio River, with more listings to be added to the website in the near future, the authority said in a press release.
Greenup County, Kentucky, has dozens of sites available ranging in acreage, including an 800-plus acreage site on the Ohio River over three tracts, according to the release.
GCEDA Chairman Aaron Thompson said marketing Greenup County’s assets through the website is an important step.
“Greenup County is a special place. This website will provide details that are important to industry looking for new locations to do business,” Thompson said in the release. “The site highlights our ample, well-trained workforce, exceptional transportation options, and multiple build-ready sites with access to all utilities and infrastructure. We will continue to build content on this site as we promote the community across the state and nation.”
To learn more about GCEDA, available sites, and Greenup County, visit GreenupCountyKY.com. Overall county government information is found at GreenupCountyKY.gov.
Marshall Health makes Forbes list
HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health has been named to the 2023 list of “America’s Best Employers by State” by Forbes magazine.
Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista to survey 70,000 employees across the United States at companies with more than 500 employees. Surveys were conducted anonymously, asking employees to rate their employer overall and in categories such as work environment, gender pay equity, opportunities for advancement, pride in the company’s product or services and other categories.
The full methodology and complete list of America’s Best Employers by State is available at https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-by-state. Marshall Health is the 18th largest private employer in West Virginia with 1,765 employees.
WorkForce WV job fair set for Sept. 6
CHARLESTON — WorkForce West Virginia invites employers and job seekers are invited to participate in a virtual statewide job fair from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers. Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
“WorkForce West Virginia’s Statewide Virtual Job Fairs provide a unique opportunity for job seekers and employers to connect, ask questions and submit resumes from the comfort of their phones,” said James Bailey, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce. “We are happy to be able to continue bringing job opportunities to the hard working people of our state, in an easily accessible way.”
When attending the event, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview. The virtual statewide job fair portal features a job seeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in.
After registering for the first time, new employers will create a “virtual booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, the booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the statewide virtual job fairs, visit www.workforcewv.org or contact wfwvvjf@wv.gov.