JCPenney at Huntington Mall honored for store presentation
BARBOURSVILLE — JCPenney recently honored its location at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville with its “Best Well-Presented Store” honor for its district, according to the store’s general manager, Brian Reed.
Reed says the store was selected over 18 other stores in the Cincinnati District.
He says the award was “based on the consistency of our financial metrics and our performance last year and also having a well-presented store for our customers.”
“It says a lot about our people here and their ability to focus on the customer,” he added.
Erin Watts, assistant manager, says being a well-presented store means it’s clean, neat and the associates are easily accessible to the customers.
“I feel like our team is very good with the customer the first time they come here, and it gets them to come back due to our great customer service that you don’t see in a lot of department stores,” she said.
JCPenney has partnered with Marshall University for a suit-up event, Reed added.
“Every semester, students and alumni can come in on the event every six months and get an extra discount,” he said.
The next suit-up event is scheduled for March 15.
JCPenney is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page at JCPenney Huntington Mall Barboursville WV.
Mountain Health Network hospitals earn designations
HUNTINGTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia has selected Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) as a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement and St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Knee and Hip Replacement. Both designations are part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated health care facilities that show a commitment to delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.
Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Knee and Hip Replacement demonstrate expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and re-admissions. Designated facilities include hospitals (with and without an onsite intensive care unit) and ambulatory surgery centers (ASC). All designated facilities must maintain national accreditation, and ASCs are also required to have an advanced orthopedic certification. In addition to meeting these quality thresholds, hospitals designated as Blue Distinction Centers+ are on average 20% more cost-efficient per episode of care compared to other facilities.
Knee and hip replacement procedures remain some of the most commonly performed elective surgical procedures in the U.S., according to a 2018 study released by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. In 2014, there were 370,770 total hip replacements and 680,150 total knee replacements.
“The selection criteria for knee and hip replacements set by the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program are quite robust. So we are proud to be recognized for meeting those criteria,” said Hoyt Burdick, M.D., chief clinical officer for Mountain Health Network. “Quality is key for us, and so we truly appreciate Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia acknowledging our hard work. This designation confirms our commitment to outstanding orthopedic care for our community.”
“The Blue Distinction program gives Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia members the ability to choose their providers based upon reliable quality and safety information,” said Dr. Charles DeShazer, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Highmark Health Plan. “It also provides a pathway for exceptional providers to demonstrate their value, and delivers the kind of transparency necessary for members to make informed value-driven health care decisions. We congratulate our Blue Distinction Specialty Care providers on their accomplishment, and thank our members for choosing Highmark BCBS West Virginia.”
For more information about the program and for a complete listing of designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.
RCBI to train ex-prisoners affected by opioid crisis
HUNTINGTON — A one-of-a-kind initiative by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University will provide former female prisoners affected by the opioid crisis new leases on life and a pathway to careers in manufacturing.
The first-ever “RecoveryWorksWV,” a free 15-week holistic program based at RCBI’s Huntington Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center, will begin classes in April.
Participants will receive:
Hands-on machinist training in the operation of computer-numerical-controlled (CNC) mills and lathes, coupled with classroom instruction in blueprint reading, mathematics, precision measurement and safety.
On-the-job experience at area manufacturing facilities that will include an $8-per-hour stipend for their work.
Peer counseling to support emotional development, especially as it relates to maintaining sobriety or dealing with family and friends struggling with addiction.
Soft-skills training to advance recovery and prepare trainees for re-entry into the workforce. This will include resume writing, job interview preparation and time-management skills development.
“We believe our multifaceted approach to recovery and re-employment will help these women gain sustainable employment and improve their chances of long-term success,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO. “State manufacturers tell us they simply cannot find enough machinists to fill open positions. This program provides a means of empowering these women through employment, while helping manufacturers meet critical workforce needs.”
Companies around the region have agreed to participate by providing real-world manufacturing experience for the women. Marshall’s Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment (CORE) program and Catholic Charities of West Virginia will help identify candidates for the program and provide counseling and soft-skills training. Region 2 Workforce Investment Board and the employment agency Manpower will assist in recruiting industry partners.
RCBI officials also said those wanting to participate in the program are drug-tested and screened by CORE to make sure they are a good fit for the program. There will also be lots of follow-up counseling and support to make sure those that take the program succeed.
RecoveryWorksWV is supported in part by a grant from the Bernard & Audre Rapoport Foundation, a Texas-based philanthropic organization dedicated to improving the social fabric of life by seeking innovative solutions to intractable and persistent problems.