Cabell Huntington only hospital in state named to Healthgrades list
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network, is the only hospital in West Virginia to be named to America’s 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades. This is the third year in a row Cabell Huntington has received the honor.
Healthgrades, an online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, released the recipients this week of the America’s 250 Best Hospitals Awards, which represent the top hospitals in the nation. The hospitals demonstrate superior clinical outcomes across the majority of common inpatient conditions and procedures. This award recognizes the top 5% of 5,000 hospitals in the nation for clinical excellence.
“I am proud of our entire team’s passion and dedication to the highest levels of patient care. This is evident in their performance, commitment and excellence,” said Hoyt Burdick, chief medical officer for Mountain Health Network. “This award validates our hospital’s continued mission to provide quality outcomes and clinical excellence to those we are privileged to serve.”
CHH has also been recognized as one of Healthgrades 2021 America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery and among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for the 10th year in a row as well as six additional excellence awards.