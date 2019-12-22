Three Tri-State companies receive energy grants
Three companies in the Tri-State were among 10 West Virginia-based projects receiving part of $237 million that the U.S. Department of Agricuture in investing to help farmers, ag producers and rural-based businesses lower energy costs.
USDA is providing the funding through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).
Recipients can use REAP funding for energy audits and to install renewable energy systems such as biomass, geothermal, hydropower and solar. The funding can also be used to increase energy efficiency by making improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration.
In West Virginia, 10 projects received funding through this announcement. Some examples of these projects in the Tri-State region include Mud River Pottery, located in Milton, which is receiving a grant of $3,550 to support the purchase and installation of a 1.3kW solar array. The business will recognize a financial and energy savings with this installation.
Hetzer Properties, LLC is receiving a loan guarantee to support the purchase and installation of a 75 kW solar array that will impact commercial facilities located in Huntington. This project will save the business $6,459 annually and save enough electricity to power eight houses.
Level 1 Fasteners, also located in Huntington, is the recipient of a grant of $8,592. Funds will be used to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of a medium-sized parts washer at their manufacturing facility. This project will save $1,358 per year and replace 20,695 kWh (54%) per year, which is enough energy to power two homes.
“The funds awarded through the Rural Energy for America Program will help farmers and small business owners incorporate renewable energy and energy efficiency technology into their operations,” said USDA Rural Development state director Kris Warner. “Supporting West Virginia small businesses, agriculture producers, and rural communities is central to our mission, and REAP will do just that.”
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
Morning Pointe Senior Living receives recognition
RUSSELL, Ky. — Independent Healthcare Properties (IHP) and Morning Pointe Senior Living presented its annual Exceeding Expectations Awards at the senior healthcare services company’s 22nd annual Christmas awards banquet at the Museum Center at 5ive Points in Cleveland, Tennessee.
The awards recognize the most exceptional of its associates for demonstrating leadership and excellence in providing quality senior care. Every year, the company acknowledges top performing team members in its 33 communities in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Candidates are nominated from across three regions, Appalachian, Bluegrass, and Cumberland.
Morning Pointe corporate leadership presented Cece Walker, the evening receptionist at The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence of Russell, Kentucky, with a plaque of recognition during the company’s annual year-end awards banquet.
For more information, visit www.morningpointe.com.