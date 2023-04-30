Summit Financial Group reports strong first quarter earnings
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Summit Financial Group reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 last week, revealing growth in both loans and total revenue.
The company, which serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, Virginia and Kentucky through Summit Community Bank, reported net income applicable to common shares of $13.9 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $14.9 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $11.5 million, or 90 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
“We had a strong start to the year with impressive loan and deposit growth in the first quarter of 2023, increased tangible book value per common share, and improved net interest margin. We maintained strong credit quality and improved our provision for credit losses while achieving a low efficiency ratio through expense management,” H. Charles Maddy III, president and CEO, said in the earning report. “Despite challenging conditions, we remain optimistic about our growth prospects and are excited about our recent acquisition of PSB Holding Corp. and its bank subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc., which will enable us to expand our footprint in the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware. I am confident that our bank is well-positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.”
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. reports decreased first quarter earnings
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. reported last week consolidated net income for the quarter ended March 31 of $3,908,000, a decrease of $217,000, or 5.3%, from the same period the prior year.
Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 were 82 cents, compared to 87 cents for the first quarter of 2022.
“Managing through and overcoming challenges has been something our company has been successfully doing for over 150 years now. The recent failure of two high profile banks, one on each coast, is a good reminder that we need to stay humble and remember the basic principles of banking in terms of diversification as well as maintaining a proper, balanced approach. Given the challenging environment in which we operate, I am particularly pleased with our first quarter results,” Ohio Valley Banc Corp. President and CEO Larry Miller said in the earnings report.
MVB Financial Corp. announces results
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — MVB Financial Corp., the holding company for MVB Bank, last week announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, with reported net income of $11.3 million, or 90 cents basic and 87 cents diluted earnings per share.
“Despite a perfect storm of events for the banking industry, MVB’s first quarter results reflected our adaptability, solid foundation, the strength and stability of our balance sheet and the resilience of our diversified business model,” Larry F. Mazza, CEO of MVB Financial, said in the earnings report. “During the first quarter, total deposits experienced robust growth, our liquidity position was further improved, recent momentum driving net interest income growth was mostly preserved, key capital ratios were increased and asset quality indicators were stable. We created value for our shareholders through our continued growth in tangible book value per share. At the same time, downward pressures on fee income and elevated provisioning related to our portfolio composition pressured our core earnings. During the quarter, we also completed the sale of our Chartwell subsidiary. This transaction is a great example of MVB’s focus on generating shareholder value while positioning Chartwell for continued growth and success. Looking ahead, MVB remains well-positioned to navigate what we expect will be continued challenging market conditions for the foreseeable future.”