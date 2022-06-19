Ribbon cutting takes place for Heritage Farm’s new Adventure Park
HUNTINGTON — Heritage Farm’s new Adventure Park opened last year, but due to the COVID pandemic it was not able to host a ribbon cutting ceremony.
On Friday, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting with U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and representatives from the offices of U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joining the festivities.
“I am thrilled that Heritage Farm can finally celebrate their new Adventure Park,” Miller said. “Thanks to businesses like this, our state’s tourism and recreational industries have flourished. Heritage Farm is an outstanding attraction that shows off the beauty of the Mountain State and lets travelers know West Virginia is ready to welcome them.”
The Adventure Park features an aerial challenge course, ziplines, mountain bike park, children’s aerial challenge course and more. For the ribbon cutting, attendees were transported to the ziplines via Holler Haulers, Heritage Farm’s UTVs.
“For years, we have celebrated our amazing Appalachian ancestors who overcame incredible challenges and problem solved within these mountains,” said Audy Perry Jr., executive director of Heritage Farm. “Now we are allowing our guests to also overcome challenges and problem solve within those same beautiful mountains, just with a modern twist. We invite everyone to come and Appalachian Up!”
Perry said the creation of an adventure park had been a thought for the past 10 years, but the COVID-19 pandemic provided an opportunity to construct the courses without visitor interference.
For more information about Heritage Farm, visit https://heritagefarmmuseum.com/.
Nucor expects record earnings for second quarter of 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nucor Corp., the company planning to build a new steel mill in Mason County, West Virginia, announced guidance for its second quarter ending July 2.
Nucor said in a press release that it expects second quarter earnings to be in the range of $8.75 to $8.85 per diluted share, which would surpass the previous quarterly earnings record of $7.97 per diluted share set in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Nucor reported net earnings of $7.67 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022 and $5.04 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.
“End use market demand remains strong for steel and steel products, and we remain confident that 2022 will be another year of very strong earnings and cash flow for Nucor,” the company said in the release. “Second quarter earnings will be driven by increased profitability in the steel products segment, which continues to benefit from robust demand in nonresidential construction markets. In addition, the steel mills segment earnings are expected to strengthen due primarily to increased profitability at our bar, sheet and plate mills. Similarly, Nucor’s raw materials segment is expected to generate increased profits in the second quarter due to relatively higher selling prices for raw materials.”
Also during the second quarter, Nucor has repurchased 5.1 million shares at an average price of $157.37 per share (12.1 million shares year-to-date at an average price of $140.59 per share). Nucor has returned more than $1.90 billion to stockholders in the form of share repurchases and dividend payments year-to-date.
Bimbo Bakeries USA publishes diversity report
HORSHAM, Pa. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, the parent company of Heiner’s Bakery in Huntington, published its 2021 diversity, equity and belonging report, “Our Foundation of Belonging.”
It highlights Bimbo’s 2021 accomplishments in its strategic framework of workforce, workplace and marketplace and introduces three-year goals and commitments. Bimbo Bakeries USA is part of Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company.
Bimbo’s 2021 report acknowledges the work accomplished since establishing a diversity, equity and belonging function in early 2021. Highlights from the report included the company’s efforts to renew people practices, create a culture of belonging and promote racial equity. The company expanded its diverse slate requirements to include diversity in both gender and race, and it added its head of diversity, equity and belonging in recruitment strategy and candidate debrief meetings. All salaried associates are now required to take at least 1.5 hours of racial equity strategy training annually.
The company also pledged to ensure diversity and equity across its marketing, inviting its racial equity action council into the company’s marketing assets review process.
In 2021, the company invested $1 million to national and local organizations dedicated to furthering the education, financial well-being and health of Black and minority Americans. The company also introduced a supplier diversity program to partner with vendors with diverse experience, viewpoints and backgrounds.