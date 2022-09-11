Center for Surgical Weight Control receives highest level of accreditation
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell Huntington Hospital Center for Surgical Weight Control has again received the highest level of accreditation from the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, a joint quality program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
“Successful patient outcomes are the focus of everything we do,” said Dr. Blaine Nease, metabolic and bariatric surgery director at the center. “Patients seeking surgical treatment for obesity and its related conditions have a high quality choice for receiving care at a nationally accredited program that meets the highest standards for patient safety and quality in the greater Tri-State area.”
Bariatric surgery accreditation through Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program not only promotes uniform standard benchmarks, but it also supports continuous quality improvement across the United States. The program only recognizes those facilities that implement defined standards of care, document their outcomes and participate in regular reviews to evaluate the center’s structure, processes and clinical outcomes data.
“This is a well-balanced, comprehensive program with strong surgical leadership,” said Dr. John David Angstadt, site surveyor.
The program accredits inpatient and outpatient bariatric surgery centers through an independent, voluntary and rigorous evaluation of advanced safe practices and high-quality care. Cabell Huntington Hospital has earned this three-year accreditation since 2012.
The Center for Surgical Weight Control is at 1115 20th St. in Huntington. For more information, call 304-399-4121.
St. Mary’s awarded ACC’s Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI accreditation
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain.
St. Mary’s was awarded Chest Pain Center accreditation with Primary PCI based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.
Hospitals that have earned American College of Cardiology Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7. As required to meet the criteria of the accreditation designation, they comply with standard Chest Pain Center protocols and are equipped with a hypothermia program for post-cardiac arrest treatment. The facilities also maintain a “no diversion policy” for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients.
Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI from the American College of Cardiology must take part in a multifaceted clinical process that involves completing a gap analysis, examining variances of care and developing an action plan, an onsite review and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria.
St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute was named a Mountain Health Network Center of Excellence in October 2019. To be named a Mountain Health Network Center of Excellence, the clinical area must be recognized by the medical community, the public and accrediting bodies as providing the most expert and highest level of compassionate and innovative care.
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon or stent to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.
For more information about St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, visit www.st-marys.org/heart.
Summit Community Bank ranked as the top in-state bank in WV by Forbes
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Forbes has ranked Summit Community Bank as the “Best-in-State Bank” in West Virginia for 2022.
Market research firm Statista surveyed about 26,000 customers across the United States for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships to highlight the importance and advantages of local banks. The survey excluded nationwide U.S banks and credit unions with branches in at least 15 states.
Local banks and credit unions were rated on “overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions” including trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice. With an overall rating of 85.66, Summit secured top spot, scoring higher than the average of all surveyed banks and credit unions.
Summit Community Bank was first awarded the honor of Forbes and Statista’s Best-in-State Bank in 2018 and has consistently ranked in the top five best in-state banks for West Virginia since, the bank said in a press release.
“We’re extremely proud and so thankful to be named the best in-state bank in West Virginia again,” Summit Financial Group CEO Charlie Maddy said in the release. “Over the last four years, Summit’s steadfast commitment to providing our signature ‘Service Beyond Expectations’ and an exceptional banking experience to communities has kept us as one of West Virginia’s top five banks, and it is humbling to be recognized by our clients again as number one.”
Summit Financial Group Inc. is a multi- billion-dollar financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank Inc., which operates 44 banking locations and one loan production office.
SBA WV seeks nominations for Small Business Person of the Year award
CLARKSBURG — Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2023? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to hear from you.
The SBA announced that its West Virginia District Office is ready to accept nominations for the 2023 National and District Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.
Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a National nomination. The West Virginia District Office award categories and guidelines can be found on the district’s website at www.sba.gov/wv.
The SBA Awards given in celebration of National and District Small Business Week include Small Business Person of the Year (National and District); Small Business Exporter (National and District); West Virginia Family-Owned Small Business of the Year; West Virginia Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year; and West Virginia Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year.
“We know the West Virginia economy is built on the back of small businesses,” stated SBA West Virginia District Director Karen Friel. “This is an opportunity to highlight their success and all they do for us.”
The West Virginia District Office must receive all nominations by electronic submission only to the District’s BOX account found at www.sba.gov/nsbw no later 3 p.m. Dec. 8.