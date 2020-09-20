West Virginia retailers working to combat underage tobacco use
CHARLESTON — In an effort to combat underage tobacco use, the West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) and the West Virginia Wholesalers Association are encouraging all state retailers to successfully identify and prevent age-restricted product sales to minors.
“West Virginia law prohibits the sale of tobacco and other age-restricted products to persons under the age of 18,” said Traci Nelson, president of OMEGA and executive director of the West Virginia Wholesalers Association. “OMEGA and the West Virginia Wholesalers Association — organizations representing the companies that sell these products — want to make sure that they don’t get in the hands of kids. This initiative is even more critical now, as customers are wearing masks and face coverings to protect others from potentially spreading COVID-19.”
The West Virginia Wholesalers Association and OMEGA strongly encourage retailers to train or re-train employees by taking advantage of We Card’s award-winning training courses offered online through We Card’s eLearning Center at www.wecard.org or through licensing to retailers and other organizations.
Nelson said, “Trained retail employees are confident and prepared to identify and deny underage attempts to purchase tobacco, e-cigarettes or other age-restricted products. We Card Awareness Month helps re-enforce retailers’ daily efforts and highlights the services and tools We Card avails to help them complete it.”
For additional information, contact Traci Nelson at 304-343-5500, or visit the website at www.Omegawv.com.