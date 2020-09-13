U.S. News & World Report recognizes Mountain Health hospitals
HUNTINGTON – Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) and St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC), members of Mountain Health Network (MHN), have been recognized in the annual “Best Hospitals” rankings for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report.
CHH has been recognized as a High Performing Hospital for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and knee replacement. SMMC has been recognized as a Best Hospital in the Metro Valley, as well as a High Performing Hospital for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, COPD, heart bypass surgery, heart failure and hip replacement.
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 31st year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
“Mountain Health Network is committed to the best possible outcomes for our patients and we appreciate U.S. News & World Report for recognizing that commitment,” Hoyt Burdick, MD, chief clinical officer at MHN, said in a press release announcing the recognition. “We are extremely proud of our physicians and staff for the hard work they do each and every day to improve the health and well-being of our community.”
For the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 16 specialties, 10 procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized best regional hospitals based on high performing rankings across multiple areas of care.
“For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has been helping patients, along with the help of their physicians, identify the Best Hospitals in an array of specialties, procedures and conditions,” Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News, said in the release. “The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients.”
The rankings will be published in the Best Hospitals 2021 guidebook, available in stores Oct. 6. For more information, visit https://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/faq-how-and-why-we-rank-and-rate-hospitals.
Coal producers establish Metallurgical Coal Producers Association
CHARLESTON – Four regional coal producers have restructured and expanded the Virginia Coal & Energy Alliance to now be named the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association (MCPA), which will focus on issues specific to the metallurgical coal industry in the United States.
Officials said in a press release the association will begin initial advocacy efforts in West Virginia and Virginia.
“The coal industry has experienced a tremendous transformation over the past decade,” said David Stetson, chairman of the board of the MCPA, and chairman and CEO of Contura Energy, one of the four founding coal-producing members. “Collectively, the four coal producers and our associate members see value in building an association that pools our resources and channels our efforts for a common purpose. We look forward to working within this new framework.”
Harry Childress, who served as president of the Virginia Coal & Energy Alliance, will serve in that same role for the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association. Childress will also serve as the lead director for Virginia affairs.
The firm of Troutman Pepper, based in Richmond, Virginia, will also continue its service as regulatory counsel and lobbyist for the association in Virginia.
Barbara Altizer, who served as the executive director of Education and Outreach of the Virginia Coal & Energy Alliance, will serve in the same role in the new organization. She has more than 40 years experience advocating for the coal industry and the people it represents through leading roles with the Virginia Coal Council, Eastern Coal Council and other industry related groups. She will continue to lead the efforts in the areas of education and community and industry outreach.
The association also retained the services of Ben Beakes and his firm Three Point Strategies to direct West Virginia affairs. Beakes will serve as the chief lobbyist and face of the association in West Virginia. Beakes formerly served as director of external affairs for Alpha Natural Resources before launching his company, where he continued to represent Alpha and then Contura Energy as its lobbyist.
“Traditionally, coal has been understood through its use in generating electricity. We hope to expand the general public’s knowledge and understanding of coal in our everyday lives,” Stetson said. “Metallurgical coal makes progress possible and is critical to our economy. Automobiles, household appliances, bridges, and buildings are a few products requiring steel which is made possible by metallurgical coal. When you think of coal, think of steel, think of progress.”
Stetson says the future remains bright for metallurgical coal, both domestically and internationally, as the United States and countries across the globe look to increase manufacturing and reinvest in critical infrastructure.
“Despite the historical highs and lows in metallurgical market pricing, we believe metallurgical coal will continue to serve as a vital ingredient in the production of steel for many years to come. The operations represented by this group not only provide jobs and economic opportunity in our region, but also produce a valuable product that is being used to build critical infrastructure both domestically and abroad,” said Stetson.
The producing members aim to focus on their regional presence by combining forces to advance their collective interests.
“As our membership grows, our regional presence will reflect the expanded enterprise of our participating companies,” Stetson said. “Our producers have a large operational footprint in Central Appalachia and, therefore, this association will promote and seek to expand the opportunities we have here.”
Stetson said the realities of a changing coal industry brought on by reduced demand for thermal coal and a subsequent shift of production by the founding members more toward metallurgical coal have prompted the creation of the MCPA.
The four coal producers who formed the MCPA are Contura Energy, Coronado Coal LLC, United Coal Company LLC (a subsidiary of Metinvest Group), and RAMACO Resources. The association is currently in discussions with other metallurgical coal producers that expressed interest in the association.
The officers of the association are David Stetson, chairman (chairman and CEO of Contura Energy); Bob Cline, vice chairman (VP of Coronado Coal LLC); J.P. Richardson, treasurer (VP of United Coal Company LLC); B.J. Sturgill, secretary (senior vice president, general counsel and secretary of RAMACO Resources); and Paul Konstanty, assistant secretary (vice president and general counsel of United Coal Company LLC).
More information is available at the association’s new website: www.metcoalproducers.com.