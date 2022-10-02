Inaugural class from West Virginia Chef Ambassador Program announced
HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Tourism tapped the expertise of nine local chefs across the state to serve as the first class of West Virginia chef ambassadors. The chefs were honored at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism that took place in Huntington last month.
The West Virginia Chef Ambassador Program is a new initiative created by the Department of Tourism designed to promote local Appalachian cuisine through media events and promotional activities while nurturing the industry for future growth through educational training and seminars.
The inaugural class represents all nine travel regions across West Virginia. Selected chefs will serve a one-year term. They are Damien Heath, executive chef of Lot 12 Public House from the Eastern Panhandle; Karie Ellis, executive chef of Trail 12 BBQ from the Hatfield-McCoy Mountains; Paul Smith, owner and executive chef of 1010 Bridge & The Pitch from the Metro Valley; Yancy Roush, chef at the Blennerhassett Hotel from the Mid-Ohio Valley; Elizabeth Nolle, executive chef of The Vault On Main Restaurant & Wine Bar from the Mountain Lakes; Cody Thrasher, owner and executive chef of Cody’s Restaurant from the Mountaineer Country; Jared Masters, executive chef of the French Goat from the New River-Greenbrier Valley; Matt Welsch, owner and executive chef of Vagabond Kitchen from the Northern Panhandle; and Tiffiny Villar, owner & chef of Farm Up Table from the Potomac Highlands.
Ambassadors were nominated and selected based on a set of evaluation criteria, such as years of experience in the food service industry, demonstration of leadership within the local community, innovation and culinary excellence in the workplace, as well as support of West Virginia agriculture.
Chef ambassadors will begin partnering with the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the Governor’s Office on a variety of projects effective immediately, Ruby said.
To learn, visit https://wvtourism.com/west-virginia-chef-ambassadors/.
SWVHS, Hygeia Facilities Foundation announce merger
HAMLIN — Southern West Virginia Health System plans to merge the operations of Hygeia Facilities Foundation Inc. into its federally qualified health Center network of primary care facilities effective February 2023.
Southern West Virginia Health System currently operates nine primary care facilities, eight school-based health clinics, and six pharmacies in six counties: Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Boone, Logan and Mingo. Once the merger is complete, Southern West Virginia Health System will add three primary care facilities and two school-based health clinics, and it will operate in Wyoming County. Future opportunities may include the expansion of its pharmacy program within its service area.
“It was important to Hygeia Facilities Foundation, Inc., to keep our established locations of Raleigh-Boone Medical Center, Oceana Medical Center, Wharton Medical Center, and our school-based health centers within Sherman Jr/Sr High School and Sherman Elementary, open, fully operational for our patient base, and the opportunity to grow, said Margaret L. Martin, executive director of Hygeia Facilities Foundation, said in the merger announcement.
“As changes in the healthcare system and marketplace have evolved we felt the need to find a partnership with an established FQHC entity who could keep our spirit of providing patient care in our communities and allow for our legacy to expand and thrive.”
Greg Elkins, chief medical officer of Southern West Virginia Health System, said, “Healthy communities. It’s why we’re here. Our commitment to providing quality-driven family medicine, treatment of short-term illnesses and minor injuries, and management of chronic diseases for patients of all ages has never wavered. This merger allows for us to improve upon the foundations of care Hygeia Facilities Foundation Inc., established as far back as 1955.”
WorkForce West Virginia to host statewide virtual job fairs
CHARLESTON — WorkForce West Virginia announced a series of statewide virtual job fairs from noon to 3 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. The events will kick off Oct. 5 and take place through June 2023.
“Workforce West Virginia has been conducting virtual job fairs since August 2021,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “We have seen continued success with this platform and are expanding these efforts to connect West Virginia employers and residents looking to advance or change careers. These monthly fairs are a fantastic chance to pair qualified job seekers with a vast number of career opportunities here in the Mountain State.”
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.
Upon registration, employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with jobseekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers. For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the statewide virtual job fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.