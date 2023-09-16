The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Oct. 12 virtual event from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. will feature Gestamp, an international group dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of metal automotive components. Gestamp operates a major manufacturing facility in South Charleston.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

Supply chain expo to forge connections

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Advanced Manufacturing Center (MAMC) and Advantage Valley are presenting another in their series of supply chain expos to connect small businesses to major companies while forging supply chain connections closer to home.

