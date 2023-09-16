Supply chain expo to forge connections
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Advanced Manufacturing Center (MAMC) and Advantage Valley are presenting another in their series of supply chain expos to connect small businesses to major companies while forging supply chain connections closer to home.
The Oct. 12 virtual event from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. will feature Gestamp, an international group involved in the design, development and manufacture of metal automotive components. Gestamp operates a manufacturing facility in South Charleston.
Founded in 1997, the company has manufacturing operations in 24 countries and generated more than $13 billion in global sales in 2021.
According to a press release from MAMC, individuals interested in participating in the free expo will learn about the process for becoming a vendor and have the opportunity to share information about their capabilities and capacities. Gestamp will consider them for supplier opportunities not just in South Charleston but for its plants globally, according to the release.
“Our previous expos focusing on the aerospace, chemical, polymer, steel and healthcare industries resulted in numerous contracts for state small businesses, some quite lucrative,” Derek Scarbro, MAMC director, said in the release. “Our successful business-to-business events also have helped major companies shorten their supply chains, creating a win-win situation for everyone by keeping West Virginia dollars in state.”
Gestamp’s purchasing needs include industrial maintenance, building repair services, general construction, packaging materials, industrial gasses and chemicals, fuel, industrial chillers and maintenance, cranes, IT services, physical exams, recycling services, security services, electric and mechanical parts repair, pest control, water treatment and chemicals, canteen services, safety systems, first aid supplies, janitorial services, lab calibration services, signage and printing for both indoor and outdoor and steel and heat treatment.
“As you can see from the list, Gestamp contracts for an array of goods and services,” Scarbro said. “If you’re a small business operator anywhere in West Virginia capable of providing any of these things, make sure to sign up and participate in our event. Not only is this a great opportunity for Gestamp to identify suppliers closer to its West Virginia facility, it’s an opportunity for Mountain State small businesses to expand their customer base.”
To register for the virtual expo, go to www.mfg.marshall.edu/gestampexpo23. For more information, contact MAMC’s James Westbrook at james.westbrook@mfg.marshall.edu or 304-720-7740.
WVEDC conference set for next week
HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Economic Development Council (WVEDC) will hold its annual fall conference Monday, Sept. 18, through Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in Huntington.
WVEDC will bring together local, regional, and state economic development leaders, elected officials and others engaged in the work of supporting economic growth of West Virginia. The conference allows for the exchange of ideas, explores collaboration and advances conversations on how we might best improve the quality of life for all citizens of West Virginia.
The Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) is serving as the host organization and conference organizer for this year’s event.
“We are expecting more than 160 economic developers from across the state and beyond to travel to Huntington for this event,” said David Lieving, president and CEO of HADCO. “This is a great opportunity for us to showcase all the positive developments happening in the Huntington area.”
Lieving said HADCO plans to offer three tours during the conference including a trip to Blenko Glass, Heritage Farm, the new Brad D. Smith Business School and the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center in Huntington.
WVEDC is a private, nonprofit association for economic development professionals that works to promote economic and industrial development in West Virginia by providing education and training opportunities for its membership.
The event is open to the public; however, registration is required.
For conference registration information, visit WVEDC’s website at https://wvedc.org. The registration fee is $150 per person for WVEDC members and $175 per person for non-members.
Podcast to discuss local businesses
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Kindred Communications, is launching a new podcast, “In Your Business,” presented by Moses AutoMall of Huntington.
In Your Business is a weekly conversational podcast that delves into the world of Huntington-area business.
“I am grateful for this partnership with Kindred Communications and Moses AutoMall and for this platform to share the stories of our amazing Chamber member businesses,” Tricia Ball, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “Through the In Your Business podcast, we aim to showcase our vibrant local business community, celebrate their successes, and educate others on various aspects of starting and running a business. Our vision is for it to be mutually beneficial for both the listener and the Chamber member business.”
“Through In Your Business, we’re not only telling stories — we’re uncovering blueprints for success,” Reeves Kirtner, associate general manager of Kindred Communications, said in the release. “Every episode is a discussion on entrepreneurship, revealing the strategies and secrets that have propelled these businesses forward. It’s great to share this wealth of knowledge with our listeners. I’m excited to bring to light the great stories of entrepreneurs and businesses in the Huntington area, showcasing their creativity, originality and perseverance.”
The first episode of In Your Business features entrepreneur Vicki Dun-Marshall, owner of several Little Caesars franchises and Dog Haus Biergarten.
A new episode will be released every Thursday featuring various business owners across multiple industries. Listeners can subscribe on Apple, Spotify and Amazon.