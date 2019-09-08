St. Mary's among state's best hospitals
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington has been recognized as a Best Hospital for 2019-20 by U.S. News & World Report, according to a news release from the hospital.
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 30th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures, according to the hospital.
This is the second consecutive year St. Mary's has received this award.
St. Mary's was also recognized as a High Performing Hospital in four specific procedures and conditions: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart bypass surgery, heart failure and hip replacement.
"Our physicians, nurses and staff work tirelessly to achieve the best possible outcomes for our patients, and I am proud that hard work has been acknowledged on a national level," said Todd Campbell, St. Mary's president and CEO.
For the 2019-20 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 165 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.
The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.
More information about the 2019-20 rankings and ratings is available at http://health.usnews.com. The rankings will be published in the U.S. News "Best Hospitals 2020" guidebook, which will be released in mid-September, the hospital said.
Armstrong rebrands local programming
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Armstrong - an internet, television and telephone service provider serving parts of the Tri-State, has put a new name on the local programming it offers, the company announced.
The new name for what was known as Armstrong Local Programming is Armstrong Neighborhood Channel.
The Neighborhood Channel will continue to provide programming about high school sports, community events, parades and local music, plus specialty shows highlighting the region.
Armstrong Neighborhood Channel remains on channels 4 and 100 and is available to all television customers. Armstrong Neighborhood Channel content can be found easily at ArmstrongNeighborhood.com, or by finding @FollowArmstrong on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.