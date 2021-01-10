Cammack Children’s Center cited for more than 100 years of continuous operation
CHARLESTON — Secretary of State Mac Warner announced the 2020 members of the West Virginia Centurion Chamber of Commerce that recognizes active business entities that have been in continuous operation for 100 years or more.
One of those was the Charles W. Cammack Children’s Center Inc., located on Huntington’s West End. The center works with children ages 12 to 17 who have been placed in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Resources by court order. It is classified as a nonprofit and is contracted with the state to provide care to children in its custody. It’s funded by the state, Medicaid and private donations.
Warner announced the West Virginia Centurion Chamber of Commerce Award in 2019 as a way of recognizing businesses that have withstood the test of time in the state. Each business entity eligible for the recognition will receive a certificate recognizing it as a member of the Centurion Chamber of Commerce. The certificate will include the entity’s founding date.
According to records obtained by the Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division, other business entities founded in 1920 are the Union Sales Co. and the Bunker Hill Cemetery Association in Berkeley County; Ronceverte Ice and Produce Co. and Camp Greenbrier Inc. in Greenbrier County; Progressive Women’s Association in Harrison County; Windsor Coal Co. LLC in Marshall County; Greer Industries Inc. and Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce in Monongalia County; the Home for Aged Men in Ohio County; Raleigh General Hospital in Raleigh County; Kelley Foundry & Machine Co. in Randolph County; and West Virginia Wesleyan College in Upshur County.
Any domestic business entity that can confirm that it has been in operation continuously for 100 years or more in West Virginia should reach out to the Secretary of State’s Office to inquire about eligibility at 304-558-6000.
Dinsmore & Shohl completes merger
by opening three offices in Indiana
HUNTINGTON — Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, which has offices in downtown Huntington, announced a merger with Wooden McLaughlin LLP in Indiana, adding offices in Indianapolis, Evansville and Bloomington to its national footprint.
The merger, which became official on Jan. 1, is one of the largest such deals of two domestic-only firms in the legal industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it immediately grows Dinsmore’s attorney headcount by over 7%, the company said in a press release.
The 47 Wooden attorneys coming aboard bring Dinsmore’s total to more than 730 nationwide. The move into Indiana continues the firm’s national buildout from coast to coast and is a natural expansion of Dinsmore’s strong Midwestern presence in Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Kentucky, the release said.
All three offices will remain in their current locations. For more information, visit www.dinsmore.com.
Webinar to highlight ways to expand opportunities
HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute is joining BB&T by Truist to present “Growing Your Business,” a free hour-long webinar to help small business owners expand operations and better manage finances.
The webinar is scheduled from 2-3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13.
The workshop will explain the importance of separating personal and business finances; managing your cash flow effectively; keeping your business up to date with the right technology; knowing your credit options when the need arises; having insurance to protect you from the unexpected; and hiring the right employees for your business.
Register at www.rcbi.org/go/growyourbiz.
For more information, contact Tyler Brandstetter, RCBI entrepreneur services coordinator, at brandstetter@rcbi.org or call 304-781-1681.