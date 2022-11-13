Woelfel, Rohrbach recognized by West Virginia Chamber of Commerce
HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce recognized West Virginia State Sen. Mike Woelfel and Delegate Matt Rohrbach as “Champions of Free Enterprise” on Nov. 1.
The awards were presented at the Robert C. Byrd Institute in Huntington by Brian Dayton, vice president of policy and advocacy for the Chamber.
“This award is presented to legislators who go above and beyond to make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family,” Dayton said. “That’s through better opportunities for job creation and economic development, through improved education outcomes, a better quality of life, and making West Virginia a place we can all be proud to call home and attract more people.”
Chamber President Steve Roberts commented, “Senator Mike Woelfel and Delegate Matt Rohrbach are two of the finest legislators serving our state. They are both committed to making their region and their state a better place, and both are terrific ambassadors to businesses looking to locate in our state.”
“Businesses are quite aware of what we’ve done here, what we’ve done to attract business,” Rohrbach said. “These are the types of the things that are going to fundamentally change our state. The Chamber has been very instrumental in helping with this.”
“One of the things I like about working with the Chamber is that the Chamber is engaged in a multitude of issues,” Woelfel said. “What I’m looking for are issues like poverty and social issues that matter to me, the Chamber, and everyone here in this room. The antidote for those problems is a good job with benefits. That’s always been my guiding light.”
West Virginia AG warns consumers about ‘smishing’
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be on the lookout for unsolicited text messages claiming to come from the U.S. Postal Service.
The Attorney General’s Office reported in a press release receiving numerous reports of consumers receiving text messages with an unfamiliar web link indicating there is an issue with a package. The link asks for the consumer’s credit card information for a supposed $3 redelivery fee.
“This is called smishing, and don’t fall for it,” Morrisey said in the release. “Especially with the holiday shopping season in full swing, scammers are on the prowl looking for victims. I urge consumers to be vigilant, be aware of potential scams and protect your personally identifiable information.”
A form of phishing, smishing often involves a text message or phone number, according to the USPS.
The deceptive message entices consumers to provide personal identifiable information. Scammers are known to mask the message to make it appear it’s coming from a government agency or reputable financial institution.
The USPS will not send consumers text messages or e-mails without a consumer first requesting the service with a tracking number, and it will not contain a link, according to the Postal Service’s website.
Anyone who suspects they may have been scammed should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.
Kentucky Christian’s MSN program receives 10-year reaccreditation
GRAYSON, Ky. — The Kentucky Christian University Yancey School of Nursing’s master’s degree program in nursing (MSN) has achieved reaccreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for a period of 10 years, through Dec. 31, 2032.
The CCNE evaluation determined that the program was in compliance with all four of CCNE’s accreditation standards.
“We are pleased to receive reaffirmation of the quality of our MSN program,” Carol Brickey, the school’s nursing dean and chief nurse administrator, said in a press release. “Ours is a fully online program that’s been designed for working nurses with busy lives who look to advance their careers as Family Nurse Practitioners. We know that students want flexibility, affordability, quality, and rigor when they seek an MSN degree. The KCU Yancey School of Nursing delivers all these elements.”
The KCU Nancey School of Nursing Online MSN Program is recognized for its quality by other organizations as well. NursePractitionerOnline.com ranked it as Kentucky’s best overall program in July 2022 and as one of the Top 10 Online MSN programs in the U.S. in fall 2021. The program is also recognized as one of Kentucky’s Best Value Family Nurse Practitioner Programs by GraduateNursing.edu.
The KCU Yancey School of Nursing Online MSN Program enables students to take and pay for one course at a time, with a total of 14 courses delivered over seven semesters. Students have flexibility to complete their clinical requirements in their home communities, no matter where they live. The priority application deadline the for the MSN program’s spring semester start on Jan. 18, 2023, is Dec. 3, with the final application deadline being Jan. 5, 2023..