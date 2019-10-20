Marshall Beta Gamma Sigma chapter earns honors
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has received the Highest Honors designation with Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS), the international business honor society. This is the highest level of recognition a chapter can earn in BGS’ Chapter Honor Roll program, and it commends Brad D. Smith Schools of Business’ commitment to academic excellence, leadership and student success.
As a designated Beta Gamma Sigma Highest Honors chapter, Marshall University also receives a scholarship for one BGS student to attend the 2019 Global Leadership Summit — an annual event that gathers some of the top business students from around the world for a four-day learning and networking experience.
Chapters that make the BGS Honor Roll receive other benefits as well, including the ability to nominate for society-wide awards and yearlong international recognition at business education conferences.
“We are extremely proud of our business students’ outstanding accomplishments and for achieving the highest possible status of honor,” said Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, dean of the Lewis College of Business and the Brad D. Smith Schools of Business.
St. Mary’s Heart Institute named Center of ExcellenceHUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network (MHN) has selected St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute as a Center of Excellence (COE).
Effective Oct. 8, all coronary interventional cardiac catheterization services will be centralized at St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute.
To be named an MHN Center of Excellence, the clinical area must be recognized by the medical community, the public and accrediting bodies as providing the most expert and highest level of compassionate and innovative care. Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital was selected as MHN’s first COE in August.
“Highly specialized cardiovascular services are greatly needed for the Tri-State region,” said Michael Mullins, president and CEO of MHN. “St. Mary’s has been a leader for more than 40 years as a nationally recognized cardiovascular program that is supported by an outstanding team. We thank the medical staff, clinical staff and leadership of both St. Mary’s and Cabell Huntington Hospital for their collaboration and work to bring this important COE to fruition. As a result, cardiovascular services in the region will elevate to an even higher level of quality, efficiency and service.”
Plans for integrating cardiovascular services at both hospitals are underway and will continue for the next few months.
Area meat cutters participate in national challenge
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hagen Souleyrette, of Huntington; Ian Nuckols, of Ashland; and Ed Gordon, of Washington, Pennsylvania, are advancing to round two of the Texas Roadhouse National Meat Cutting Challenge. Nuckols, Gordon and Souleyrette competed against 26 other meat cutters from Texas Roadhouse restaurants around Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia last week at South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena in South Charleston.
In March, the regional winners will face off in Nashville, Tennessee, for a chance at the finals. The winner of this national competition receives a grand prize of $20,000 and is crowned Meat Cutter of the Year.
Edwards among finalists in national pizza competition
HUNTINGTON — Daniel Edwards, of South Point, Ohio, is among the finalists in a national pizza-making competition. He will compete this month in the finals of the Marco’s Pizza Fast & Accurate Contest.
Edwards, the director of operations at Marco’s Huntington location on U.S. 60, reached the finals of Marco’s Pizza’s nationwide competition by putting together a large pepperoni pizza in less than one minute.
Equally important as the speed is his attention to detail. In order to qualify, the contestants’ pizza had to meet Marco’s specifications for the correct sauce-to-crust border, proper cheese application and an accurate pepperoni count.
The contest is Marco’s Pizza’s way of celebrating National Pizza Month in October.
“We’re firm believers in challenging our team members to be their very best — but to do so in ways that are fun and allow for everyone to show off their personalities,” said area representative and franchisee Tim Brown, who came up with the idea for the annual contest. “As the number of submissions have increased over the years and the times have gotten faster, it’s such a thrill to see our crew embracing the competition and having a blast with it.”
Edwards and the other nine finalists headed to Toledo, Ohio, for the finals, which took place Oct. 16 at the Marco’s Support Center.
Awaiting the first-place winner was a $1,000 prize. The second- and third-place finishers received $500 and $300, respectively. Those who finished between fourth and 10th place each took home $100.