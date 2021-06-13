Creative Kitchens featured in national publication
HUNTINGTON — Creative Kitchens of Huntington was featured this month in one of the nation’s premier publications for the kitchen and bath industry, Kitchen & Bath Design News.
The story goes back to February 2020, when Rob Stepp, president, and his business partner and sister Nancy Rigney were enjoying the success of opening their 1,800-square-foot Teays Valley showroom the previous year.
They were getting ready to embark on a renovation of the firm’s headquarters, showroom, warehouse, fabrication shop in Huntington.
However, just a few weeks later, the pandemic changed its course.
“Initially we were only going to update our live kitchen, pantry and bar,” Stepp said. “However, we ended up doing about three times more than that.”
Renovations extended to include several additional displays, the granite gallery door and hardware sample room and design studio, and updates were made to the lighting throughout the 3,900-square-foot showroom.
“Families can come in, sit and relax and really feel the environment in 360 degrees,” said Gina Chapman, design professional and marketing and branding professional. “We pride ourselves in offering a showroom where people can feel, touch and experience, since design is really all about the senses.”
Chapman says other areas where the senses are spotlighted include the design center, door and hardware sample room and granite gallery where visitors can take an active role in the design process from conception to completion.
“We view each item as a vital aspect to the big picture so clients can touch and match samples with other aspects of their room to achieve their own unique design,” she said.
For instance, the design center features a generously sized workspace with 32-inch monitors, lighting and hard surfaces as well as displays of evolving design themes selected to inspire clients. The door/hardware sample room, also referred to as the “dressing room,” includes virtually every door style from every manufacturer the company offers, cataloged within bookcase-style cabinetry, which eliminates traditional factory displays and vignettes, Chapman added.
“Sometimes it’s more about what is absent,” Stepp said.
Hardware is displayed in velvet-lined drawers with soft-close hardware.
“Everything we do is customer-centric,” Chapman said. “We want our showrooms to be fun and interesting places to visit, places where we can guide our clients towards their goals while meeting their budget requirements.”
Bonnie’s Bus coming to Valley Health—Gallipolis Ferry
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus, a 45-foot mobile mammography vehicle, will be parked at Valley Health–Gallipolis Ferry on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, offering 3-D digital mammograms and breast cancer education to women.
Bonnie’s Bus accepts Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurances. Patients who are uninsured can be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP). Funds are available through grants and donations to cover the cost of a mammogram for uninsured West Virginia women aged 40 or over. A doctor’s orders are required for screening.
Bonnie’s Bus provides breast cancer screening services to women in West Virginia, especially those in rural parts of the state with limited or no access to screening mammography. Made possible by a gift from West Virginia natives Jo and Ben Statler to the Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus is named after Jo Statler’s late mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson.
Valley Health–Gallipolis Ferry is located at 15167 Huntington Road, Gallipolis Ferry. The practice accepts Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance and offers patient discounts for those who financially qualify.
To schedule a mammogram or another appointment at the location, call 304-675-5725.