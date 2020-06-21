Cabell Huntington Hospital blood bank earns accreditation
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell Huntington Hospital blood bank has earned AABB accreditation for transfusion services.
AABB, formerly known as the American Association of Blood Banks, follows an intensive on-site assessment by specially trained AABB assessors and establishes that the level of technical and administrative performance within the facility meets or exceeds AABB standards.
“This process is a voluntary assessment of the quality and safety of collecting, processing, testing, distributing and administering blood and blood products,” Dr. Krista Denning, medical director for the hospital’s laboratory and associate professor and interim chairwoman of the Department of Pathology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said in a news release. “Earning AABB accreditation demonstrates a level of excellence and professional and technical expertise that contributes to quality performance and patient safety.”
The accreditation program assesses the quality and operational systems in place within a facility. The basis for assessment is compliance with AABB standards, Code of Federal Regulations and other federal guidance documents, according to the release.
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State receives $10,000 grant
HUNTINGTON — Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State received a $10,000 grant from Truist Financial Corp. to support its COVID-19 response to help Habitat homeowners maintain stability.
The grant is part of the financial services company’s Truist Cares initiative, a $50 million philanthropic pledge to help rebuild communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
“Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State is so grateful for the financial support from Truist as we adapt to the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created,” David Michael, executive director and CEO, said in the release. “Our Habitat homeowners are among the millions of Americans who are feeling the economic impact of this crisis, and many are struggling to pay for even the most basic needs. We don’t want our homeowners to worry about whether to buy food or pay their mortgage. Now, more than ever, families need the security of knowing that they have a safe and affordable place to live.”
“We are proud to support the Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State,” said Bobby Blakley, West Virginia regional president at Truist. “This program is designed to support West Virginia’s most vulnerable during this difficult time and aligns perfectly with our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”
Murphy Media, Moses AutoMall campaign wins Gold Telly Award
HUNTINGTON — Moses AutoMall of Huntington and Murphy Media have received a Gold Telly Award for local television branding campaigns for the “Hustle. Integrity. Caring.” campaign, both companies announced in a joint news release.
The award is one of two Gold Telly awards that Murphy Media has won this year, the only two Gold Telly awards won in West Virginia in the past two years.
The “Hustle. Integrity. Caring.” campaign was made to highlight the auto dealership and its core values, the release said. The campaign consists of multiple television commercials featuring the dealership’s management, employees and customers. The purpose behind the commercials was to create nontraditional advertising for the auto dealership.
“We didn’t hire Murphy Media to make car commercials, but to tell the stories of our people, our history and of our core values,” Moses AutoMall officials said in the release. “We are so proud of Murphy Media for being the only Gold winner from the state of West Virginia. It’s exciting and humbling that our videos — featuring our customers and our people — have been selected as the Best Branding Campaign for Local TV.”
The Gold Telly Award makes seven Telly Awards given to Joe Murphy and Murphy Media over the past decade.