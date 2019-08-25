Cabell Huntington Hospital earns designation
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital's Center for Surgical Weight Control has been named a Center of Excellence (COE) for bariatric surgery by the Clinical Sciences Institute of Optum.
A COE designation is given to medical practices that combine top-quality clinical care with patient support and better patient outcomes. Optum Centers of Excellence are reviewed annually and provide access to cost-effective health care-based criteria, such as fewer patient complications and readmissions.
Those who belong to the Optum COE program perform more successful bariatric procedures than other facilities and are able to provide 15% lower mortality rate compared to non-COE providers; 16% lower inpatient hospital readmissions; and 12% lower reoperation rate for bariatric procedures.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 33% of U.S. adults 20 years and older are obese and about 6% are extremely obese. With obesity comes a higher risk for heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, sleep apnea, digestive diseases, orthopedic disorders and an increased risk of death from some cancers. Obesity is the second leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Bariatric surgery can help reduce the long-term health effects of obesity.
To learn more about bariatric surgery options at Cabell Huntington Hospital, call 304-399-4118.
St. Mary's Medical Center awarded stroke certification
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary's Medical Center has been awarded Comprehensive Stroke Certification by the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP), a national independent accreditation organization recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Certification confirms that St. Mary's is providing high-quality care as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.
"We're proud to achieve this prestigious certification," said Christy Franklin, director of St. Mary's Regional Neuroscience Center. "Earning HFAP certification is a significant achievement that recognizes our commitment to providing outstanding care to our patients and our community. In fact, quality is consistently the priority focus in our strategic plans and goals."
"St. Mary's clearly demonstrates a commitment to quality and patient safety," said Gary R. Ley, board chairman of the Accreditation Association for Hospitals/Health Systems (AAHHS) Board of Directors for HFAP. "We base our decision on the findings of an extensive and thorough on-site review of the stroke center against recognized national standards for patient safety, quality improvement and environmental safety. St. Mary's has earned the distinction of Comprehensive Stroke Center certification through its performance in successfully meeting those standards."
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, someone dies of a stroke every four minutes and nearly 800,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
Marshall's Sammons has work published
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University's John Sammons, director of the digital forensics and information assurance program, wrote a submission that was selected for publication in the National CyberWatch Center's 2019 Innovations in Cybersecurity Education.
His submission, titled "Advanced Concept Mapping: An Active Learning, Multi-Sensory Learning Tool," was one of the selections in the "Evidence-Based Strategies" category. The publication showcases ideas across four categories: evidence-based strategies, instruction, practice and program development. The National CyberWatch Center's goal with this publication is to accelerate the adoption of new ideas in academics and the workforce, while recognizing individuals and organizations for good work.
"Digital forensics and cybersecurity are complex fields of study. Successful practitioners must have a deep understanding of not only the underlying technology, but the tactics and techniques used by adversaries and criminals," Sammons said. "Learning strategies like advanced concept mapping, based on sound scientific research, can significantly help students learn, retain and recall information.
"Concept mapping is also a skill that's quite useful for practitioners in the field for a couple of reasons. First, it's an extremely effective way to organize and display data. For example, these data points could include individual evidence items, suspects, devices, locations, etc. It's a great way to organize data in an investigation. Second, the learning in this field never stops. Students can easily use this strategy to help them learn long after they graduate.
"Having this piece published by the National CyberWatch Center helps get the word out that Marshall is a leader in digital forensics and cybersecurity education," Sammons added.
The National CyberWatch Center is a consortium of over 200 member institutions, representing higher education, business and government agencies. They collaboratively focus on advancing information security education/research and strengthening the national cybersecurity workforce.
The publication can be found at https://www.nationalcyberwatch.org/ncw-content/uploads/2019/07/2019_NCC_Innovations_in_Cybersecurity_Education_Booklet_Web.pdf.