Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health to host job fair
HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network and Marshall Health will host a free Community Job and Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. in Huntington.
Human resources representatives and hiring managers from Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and Marshall Health will be available to accept resumes and discuss open positions in both clinical and non-clinical areas.
More than 20 health, education and community organizations will provide information. Free blood pressure screenings, as well as adult flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters, will be available while supplies last.
Free hot dogs and chips will be provided, and attendees can register to win Marshall football tickets.
For more information, call 304-526-8184.
WV treasurer announces highest returns of unclaimed property
CHARLESTON — State Treasurer Riley Moore announced his Unclaimed Property Division returned nearly $5.3 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of September — the highest monthly returns paid out by the program in its history.
“This is a truly remarkable achievement and an incredible economic boost to our state,” Moore said in a press release. “With the recent launch of our West Virginia Cash Now program, combined with the tireless efforts of our staff, more people than ever before are being reconnected with their lost funds.
“I want to thank our state Legislature for passing the bill modernizing our Unclaimed Property laws and creating the Cash Now program, and also commend our Unclaimed Property staff for the tremendous work they do each day to ensure West Virginians are reunited with their money,” Moore said.
The Unclaimed Property Division paid out 9,640 claims during September, totaling $5,282,973. The bulk of that consisted of the $4,244,379 worth of claims processed through the newly launched West Virginia Cash Now program, which automatically returns some types of properties to their rightful owners. The remaining $1,038,594 paid out during the month was paid through the 1,437 claims processed by the traditional claims process through the office, according to the release.
The record monthly total from September follows the record $18.6 million in unclaimed property returned during the recent fiscal year that ended June 30 — the highest yearly total paid out by the program, Moore added.“The record total of nearly $5.3 million paid out by our Office this past month is a remarkable achievement, but I hope it’s only the beginning,” he said.
Moore said his office has more than $300 million in unclaimed property listings for individuals, businesses and other organizations. He encourages everyone to visit www.wvtreasury.com today to search and see if they have funds to claim. More information about the Cash Now program is available at www.wvcashnow.com.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
